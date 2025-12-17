Von Der Leyen: Europe Has Already Taken Major Steps Toward Its Strategic Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the priority areas for the European Council's upcoming decisions while addressing MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 17.

"This week's European Council is about facing the reality of the moment. The reality of a world that has become dangerous and transactional. A world of wars. A world of predators. The reality of this world means we Europeans must defend ourselves," she said.

According to von der Leyen, Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was the final "wake-up call."

"None of us should be shocked by what others say about Europe. But let me say this: It would not be the first time that assumptions about Europe were shown to be outdated. And it would not be the first realization that the postwar world order is changing beyond recognition. The National Security Strategy is right to say: 'Europe has been losing share of global GDP – down from 25% in 1990 to 14% today.' But what is not written is that the figures for the United States are on the same path. The United States has been losing share of global GDP from 22% in 1990 down to 14% today. So this is not a story of an economy on one side of the Atlantic or the other. This is the story of the shift in the world economy," she said.

In her opinion, the United States has declared a shift in its strategic interests and priorities in connection with China's rise, whose share of global GDP has grown from 4% in 1990 to 20% today.

" So our task at this week's Summit is to show that we are focused on our own strategy, our own interests and our own priorities. [...] This is Europe's independence moment. [...] From defense to energy, we have made the impossible possible as part of our new reality," she said.

Von der Leyen highlighted progress in Europe's energy independence, its move away from Russian fossil fuels, and the reduction of imports of Russian gas - both LNG and pipeline gas - from 45% at the start of the war to 13% now, as well as crude oil imports from 26% at the beginning of the war to 2% today.

"This year we enabled up to EUR 800 billion of investment till 2030. And we have seen how oversubscribed our SAFE program has been – with the demand from 19 Member States fast outstripping the EUR 150 billion on the table. And Member States are already asking for a new round of SAFE. This shows our European commitment to our European security," she said.

A European Council meeting will take place in Brussels on December 18-19, with the key topics including resolving the issue of financing Ukraine's needs for the next two years, European security, and the EU's multiannual financial framework for 2028-2034.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine