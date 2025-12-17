How Noorish Foods Is Helping Canadians Reclaim Their Personal Rituals This Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



Golden, BC-based Noorish Foods invites Canadians to slow down and restore balance with organic adaptogenic cacao and spiced honey blends. Their Cocoa Sun Ritual, Cocoa Moon Ritual and Sunshine in a Cup Spiced Immunity Honey are crafted to support energy, rest, immunity and other benefits to the body and mind.

GOLDEN, BC - As the year winds down and routines shift, many people start looking for gentler ways to feel nourished and grounded. That's where Noorish Foods is stepping in, helping Canadians build calm, energy, and immunity through intentional daily rituals.

Born from the legacy of Noorish Conscious Eatery, a beloved plant-based restaurant and community hub once rooted in Edmonton, Noorish Foods now crafts organic, adaptogenic cacao and honey blends designed to bring the art of nourishment home. Each product blends ancient wisdom with modern nutrition to create a small act of care for the nervous system, immune health, and mind-body balance.

"Made for mornings and afternoons, Noorish's Cocoa Sun Ritual is a ceremonial cacao and mushroom blend for energy and focus. Its ingredients, like Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi, provide a gentle lift without caffeine-like crashes, making it a thoughtful coffee alternative for those seeking steady energy."

Meanwhile, their Cocoa Moon Ritual brings calm to evening hours. Made with Ashwagandha, Reishi, Chaga, and Moringa, this caffeine-free sipping chocolate helps unwind the body and mind, preparing you for deeper rest.

"Sunshine in a Cup was made to naturally support your immunity and reduce any inflammation. It's a combination of raw Canadian honey, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and goji berry extract. This spicy honey can be eaten by the spoonful or mixed into favourite beverages like coffee, tea or hot milk."

Superfood Ingredients Guide:



Ashwagandha - Boosts memory, balances blood sugar, improves sleep and supports immune and endocrine systems.

Chaga - Rich in antioxidants, supports immune function, reduces inflammation and improves well-being.

Cinnamon - Anti-inflammatory, lowers cholesterol, helps fight infections, regulates blood sugar and supports metabolic health.

Goji Berry Extract - Protects from infection, helps with anxiety, promotes healthy skin and stabilizes blood sugar.

Maca - Balances hormones, improves memory, increases libido and provides natural energy.

Moringa - Rich in nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants, naturally boosts energy, protects the body from infections and improves sleep. Reishi - Rich in bioactives, supports immunity, reduces stress and improves overall well-being.



About Noorish Foods

Noorish began as an experiment in community nourishment; part restaurant, part yoga studio, part superfood apothecary. As the pandemic shifted the way people gathered and cared for themselves, Noorish evolved. Today, the company continues its mission to bring conscious, plant-based nutrition to more homes across Canada, one warm mug at a time.

Crafted to support focus, rest, and immunity, each superfood blend helps Canadians build small daily rituals that nurture the whole self. Noorish Foods are available online at and in select retailers across Canada.