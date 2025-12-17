Ontario Divorce Package Offers Transparent Pricing For Joint And Uncontested Divorces

MENAFN - GetNews)



Couples seeking a straightforward and affordable way to finalize a divorce in Ontario now have access to a fixed-fee divorce package designed specifically for joint divorce, simple divorce, and uncontested divorce cases. The package provides a clear breakdown of costs and legal services, helping separating spouses avoid the uncertainty often associated with traditional hourly legal fees.

The divorce package is intended for couples who have already resolved all major issues, including property division, support, and parenting arrangements. In most cases, these matters are addressed through a legally binding separation agreement before the divorce application is filed. Once a separation agreement is in place, the divorce itself becomes a procedural step rather than a contested legal battle.

The divorce package includes a flat legal service fee of $900 plus HST, which covers the preparation and completion of all required divorce documents. Services include drafting the divorce application, preparing sworn affidavits, arranging remote signing where applicable, submitting the materials to the Ontario court, and delivering the final Divorce Order once it is issued. This structured approach allows couples to understand exactly what is included, without hidden or escalating costs.

In addition to the legal service fee, Ontario law requires mandatory government court filing fees, which currently total $669. These fees are set by the province and apply to all divorces, regardless of whether lawyers are involved. By clearly separating professional service fees from government fees, the package ensures full transparency for clients planning their divorce.







The divorce package is commonly used for joint divorce, where both spouses file together, confirming that they agree on all terms and are seeking a cooperative resolution. It is also suitable for simple divorce cases, where there are no outstanding issues beyond legally ending the marriage, and for uncontested divorce situations, where one spouse applies but the other does not oppose the divorce.

A key advantage of this package-based approach is efficiency. Because the legal groundwork has already been completed through a separation agreement, the court process is typically smoother and faster. Couples avoid unnecessary court appearances, delays, and adversarial proceedings, allowing them to move forward with greater certainty.

Legal professionals note that a well-prepared separation agreement is essential to the success of an uncontested or joint divorce. Ontario courts rely on these agreements to ensure that arrangements related to property, child support, spousal support, and parenting comply with the law and protect both parties' rights. When the agreement is properly drafted, the divorce package can proceed without complication.

This fixed-fee divorce package is not intended for contested cases involving disputes, unresolved financial issues, or complex legal circumstances. However, for couples who have already reached agreement and are seeking a respectful and cost-effective conclusion, the package offers a practical alternative to traditional divorce litigation.

By combining transparent pricing, defined legal services, and compliance with Ontario court requirements, the divorce package provides separating couples with a clear path to completing a joint, simple, or uncontested divorce-without unnecessary stress or financial uncertainty.