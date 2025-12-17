Lanao Communication Technology Limited Highlights NS Comm Network Switches And 400G Interconnect Options For Enterprise And Data Center Networks

MENAFN - GetNews)Lanao Communication Technology Limited, operating under the NS brand (with NS Comm as the registered trademark), is expanding the availability of key building blocks used in modern Data Center Switches, Enterprise Switches, and Campus Switches deployments. The portfolio focuses on practical performance, multi-scenario interoperability, and predictable operations across switching, Optical Modules, and AOC DAC Cables used in day-to-day network expansion.

With offices in Hong Kong and California and warehouses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and California, Lanao supports global delivery for customers standardizing on NS Comm Network Switches, NS Network Switches, and NS Ethernet Switches while maintaining flexibility across different topology styles (collapsed core, distribution/access, and leaf-spine).

Addressing Two Common Scaling Pressures: PoE Aggregation and 100G/400G Uplinks

Network teams upgrading enterprise and campus infrastructure often run into two constraints that don't show up on a basic“port count” checklist:

PoE density and power redundancy for Wi-Fi, surveillance, and building automation.

High-speed uplink choices (fiber vs copper) that affect latency, power, cabling complexity, and inventory.

Lanao is spotlighting three NS options that map to these real-world decisions-an L3 PoE aggregation platform, a short-reach 400G multimode optical module, and a 400G-to-4×100G breakout DAC.

L3 PoE Aggregation for Campus and Enterprise Distribution

For organizations consolidating PoE access and routing functions in a resilient aggregation layer, the NS S5760C-48GT4XS-HP-X 48x1G (PoE+) & 4x10G SFP+ L3 PoE Aggregation Switch is positioned as a core/distribution-ready option supporting:



48× 1GbE PoE+ RJ45 ports (≤30 W per port; total budget varies by PSU configuration, listed up to ~1565 W max)

4× 1/2.5/10GbE SFP+ uplinks

Layer 2+/Layer 3 capabilities for IPv4/IPv6, including routing features such as static and dynamic protocols (e.g., RIP, OSPF, IS-IS, BGP as listed)

VSU virtualization, designed to simplify multi-device operation Resiliency features including dual hot-swap PSU support and fan redundancy

In campus and enterprise designs, the practical advantage of a PoE-capable aggregation switch is that it can reduce“power domain sprawl” while keeping uplinks and routing policies consistent-especially when multiple wiring closets feed into a shared distribution layer.

400G Multimode Optics for High-Density In-Room Links

As data center and high-performance environments adopt 400G, optical selection becomes less about“maximum reach” and more about clean signal behavior and repeatable cabling practices.

The NS-QDD-400G-SR8 400G Base-SR8 QSFP-DD PAM4 850nm 100m MTP/MPO OM3 FEC Optical Transceiver Module targets short-reach 400GbE over multimode fiber, with published specs including:



QSFP-DD form factor, IEEE 802.3bs (400GBASE-SR8) and QSFP-DD MSA compliance

850 nm VCSEL array using 8×50G PAM4 lanes (up to ~425 Gbps dual-rate operation noted)

MPO-16 APC interface over MMF

Reach guidance: up to 70 m on OM3 and up to 100 m on OM4 (with host-side FEC required)

DDM/DOM support and hot-swappable operation Power consumption listed ≤12 W

For architects, SR8 can be a strong fit when the fiber plant is already multimode and the objective is dense, standardized 400G interconnects inside the data hall-where disciplined connector cleaning and MPO polarity management often matter as much as the optic itself.

400G-to-4×100G Breakout Using Direct Attach Copper

Not every 400G port needs optical on day one. In many migrations, teams first need a cost- and power-efficient way to fan out a 400G switch port into multiple 100G endpoints (servers, NICs, or legacy leaf blocks).

The NS 400G PAM4 QSFP-DD to 4x100G QSFP56 Direct Attach PVC Copper Cable, up to 3m is designed as a breakout DAC with:



1× QSFP-DD to 4× QSFP56 connectivity for 400G to 4×100G PAM4 channels

Passive option up to 3 m (10 ft) with near-zero power draw; active variants up to 5 m (16 ft) with ≤4 W power noted Twinax copper construction with PVC jacket and standards references including QSFP-DD MSA (SFF-8679), QSFP56 MSA (SFF-8665), and IEEE 802.3cd/802.3bs

For procurement and operations teams, breakout AOC DAC Cables strategies are often about inventory realism: using DAC where rack adjacency allows, reserving optics for longer or structured paths, and keeping spares aligned to the topology instead of buying one“universal” option.

.Supporting a Broader Stack: Switches, Fiber, and Optics

Beyond switching, Lanao continues to support deployment needs across NS Fiber Optic Cables and NS Comm Optical Transceiver Modules, enabling customers to choose between multimode and single-mode designs, optics and copper breakouts, and staged migrations from 10G/25G to 100G/400G.

Company Details

Connect person:Michael Tsung

Company Name: Lanao Communication Technology Limited

country: United States

State: California

City: Hong Kong

Email: ...

phone: +852-63593631 (Hong Kong)