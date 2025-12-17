The Gift: How Tabitha Nance Is Awakening A Generation Lost In Noise

In a world overflowing with distractions, cultural pressures, and blurred moral boundaries, author and educator Tabitha Nance introduces The Gift, a transformative children's book that addresses the deepest needs of today's generation. Through a compelling narrative laced with biblical metaphors, Nance tackles identity, salvation, and the timeless importance of purity, inviting readers to discover the greatest Gift of all: Jesus Christ.

What if the true crisis facing today's youth isn't just economic instability, social media, or environmental challenges, but a profound loss of identity, purpose, and moral clarity? The Gift cuts through the noise, reminding children and parents alike that every person is a masterpiece, created in the image of God. At its heart, the book reveals Jesus as the“perfect Gift” of salvation, while encouraging young readers to recognize themselves as precious gifts with unique purposes to shine, love, and grow in faith.

In a world where innocence is under attack and moral lines are blurred, The Gift calls children and parents to rediscover God's truth, showing Jesus as the unbreakable anchor, guiding young hearts to protect their purity as the wisest Gift, inspiring them to grow in wisdom and leave a legacy of salvation, love, and purpose, while equipping parents with age-appropriate tools to guard their children's hearts, bodies, and innocence.

About the Author

Tabitha Nance lives in the mountains of western North Carolina with her husband,

Rev. Daniel Nance and their two sons, Christian and Jonathan. After teaching in the Avery County School System for seven years at Crossnore Elementary (first, second, and third grades), Tabitha started her own Pre-K called“Kids4Him”: a Christ-Centered, Bible-based, character-developing school, with a whole child approach (intellectually, physically, spiritually, and socially) for three-to-five-year-old children. Tabitha graduated in 2006 from Lees-McRae College with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and has been an educator for twenty years.

Availability

