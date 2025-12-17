Liana Shanti Reimagines Wealth Creation For Women With“The Relaxed Millionaire” Movement

MENAFN - GetNews)Liana Shanti, Founder of The Relaxed Millionaire, is leading a growing global movement built on a radical but proven premise: calm women make more money. A former Wall Street attorney turned self-made multimillionaire entrepreneur, Shanti has transformed decades of professional, spiritual, and scientific insights into a holistic framework for sustainable wealth.

Shanti has developed Wealth Through Regulation – a program that aligns biology, emotional intelligence, and business strategy. It draws on her background as a nutritional and spiritual teacher to teach women how to regulate their nervous systems, balance hormones, and retain thought patterns so strategy flows from stability, not stress. Through targeted nutrition protocols and somatic wealth rituals, her program restores the physical and energetic foundations needed for clarity, confidence, and consistent results.

“When your nervous system is dysregulated, no amount of mindset work will sustain wealth,” says Shanti.“You can't create freedom from a body that feels unsafe.”

Her philosophy dismantles outdated, masculine models of productivity that rely on constant output and burnout. Instead, she teaches women to build companies that thrive on rhythm, intuition, and rest.

Blending Spiritual Intelligence with the Future of AI

While her work begins with the nervous system, it extends into every dimension of modern business, including how women can embrace AI and other emerging technologies without losing human authenticity. Through her Female Fortunes AI School and mentorship programs, she helps women harness AI as a creative ally, a tool for amplifying intuition rather than replacing it.

“AI should expand consciousness, not replace creativity. When used with intention, it helps women work less, earn more, and stay deeply human,” Shanti explains.

Building a Calm, Conscious Economy

Today, Shanti leads an international community of founders, executives, and creators who are proving that spiritual alignment and financial mastery are not opposites but twin engines of a new economy. She continues to deliver her message through online coaching, digital programs, and membership communities. Her integrated approach merges science, divine feminine energy, sales psychology, and wealth creation into one cohesive philosophy of success.

“Peace isn't passive,” says Shanti.“It's the most potent wealth frequency on Earth.”

