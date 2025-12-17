Myseum (NASDAQ: MYSE) Ignites“Picture Party,” A New Era In Social Media On All Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Devices Now! More Stocks Inside...

After years of incremental updates across major social media platforms, Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE) is introducing what many see as a rare breakthrough in social media innovation with the launch of Picture Party by Myseum, a new privacy-first social networking platform designed for real-world sharing.

Picture Party by Myseum is now available on all Apple® devices, including iPhone and iPad, through the iOS beta, with an Android release expected before year-end. The platform addresses growing consumer concerns around digital privacy, content ownership, AI scraping, and data misuse -issues that traditional social media platforms have struggled to solve.

Unlike public social networks built around algorithms, advertising, and mass broadcasting, Picture Party creates instant private social networks for specific events and moments. Whether at a wedding, family gathering, vacation, concert, sporting event, school function, or business meeting, users can join a Picture Party and instantly share photos and videos into a live, organized feed visible only to invited participants.

A New Model for Private Photo and Video Sharing

Picture Party eliminates many of the everyday frustrations associated with modern photo sharing:



No passing phones around

No chasing group photos afterward

No cluttered group chats No public posting or privacy risks

Each Picture Party functions as a closed, encrypted social feed, where photos and videos appear in real time and are automatically organized into albums. Even late-joining participants can view the full event timeline from the beginning-something traditional group chats and cloud albums fail to provide.

Privacy and AI Protection Built In

As artificial intelligence and facial recognition technologies increasingly rely on social media content for training data, Picture Party is designed to be AI-resistant by default. User photos and videos are not scraped, analyzed, or monetized, offering a level of control and protection that sets Myseum apart in the digital privacy and secure social media market.

This approach aligns with Myseum's broader platform strategy, which includes the Timeless Digital Shoebox®, a secure content storage solution offering 50GB of free encrypted storage for long-term digital memory preservation.

Why Picture Party Matters Now

Consumer trust in social media platforms continues to erode as privacy concerns rise globally. By focusing on intentional sharing, real-world connection, and user ownership, Picture Party introduces a new category of private social networking -one that prioritizes experience over exposure.

With its early availability on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices generating attention among users and investors, Picture Party by Myseum is positioning itself as one of the most meaningful new social media platforms to emerge in years, signaling a potential shift in how people share, protect, and relive their most important moments online.

