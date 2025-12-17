Chronic Periodontitis Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 10+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Periodontitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Periodontitis treatment.

The leading Chronic Periodontitis Companies such as Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, CSL Behring, Vaxcyte, Noveome, Perioc and others. Promising Chronic Periodontitis Therapies such as Minocycline HCl 2.1%, PerioChip ®, Probiotic, Inersan, Doxycycline, Lactobacillus brevis CD2 Lozenges, Flurbiprofen, Chlorhexidine and others.

Chronic Periodontitis Overview

Periodontal disease and dental caries are the most common diseases in the oral cavity. Chronic periodontitis is one of the periodontal diseases. It is a long-lasting inflammatory disease affecting the soft and hard tissues around the teeth and it is common worldwide. This disease is related to common and preventable biological risk factors (e.g., high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, genetic factors, and obesity) and behavioral risk factors (e.g., an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use). Chronic periodontitis is ideally diagnosed at the beginning of the disease.

Chronic Periodontitis Emerging Drugs Profile

ST 266: Noveome

ST266 is a cell-free biologic made by culturing a novel population of human amnion-derived cells. Through a proprietary culturing method, these cells produce an array of growth factors and cytokines, known as the secretome, which promote cellular survival and reduce inflammation.

The Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Periodontitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Periodontitis Treatment.

Chronic Periodontitis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Periodontitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Periodontitis market.

Chronic Periodontitis Companies

Chronic Periodontitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous Molecule Type

Chronic Periodontitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Peptide

Protein

Propylene glycols Cell Therapy

Scope of the Chronic Periodontitis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Periodontitis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Periodontitis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Periodontitis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Periodontitis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase II)Ciclosporin topical gel: PeriocMid Stage Products (Phase I/II)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Early Stage Products (Phase I)Preclinical Stage ProductsVAX PG: VaxcyteInactive ProductsChronic Periodontitis Key CompaniesChronic Periodontitis Key ProductsChronic Periodontitis- Unmet NeedsChronic Periodontitis- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Periodontitis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Periodontitis Analyst ViewsChronic Periodontitis Key CompaniesAppendix

