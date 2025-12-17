US Senate Passes Defense Budget Including $400M For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The vote took place on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The bill was supported by 77 senators from both parties, while 20 voted against it.

The legislation spans more than 3,000 pages and provides for a record $901 billion in national defense spending for fiscal year 2026, exceeding the amount initially requested by the Trump administration.

Among its provisions is $400 million in assistance for Ukraine in 2026. These funds will be allocated to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which enhances the Ukrainian Armed Forces' ability to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and advances U.S. political and military objectives.

Bipartisan bill introduced in U.S. Senate to sanction Russia's oil imports – Stefanishyna

In addition, the bill prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the number of U.S. troops in Europe below 76,000 and limits the ability of the commander of the U.S. European Command to relinquish the role of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander.

The lower chamber of the U.S. Congress approved the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 last week. The bill now has to be signed by the U.S. president.

Photo: Spencer Davis / pexels