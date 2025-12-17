(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tajiri Reports First Yono Trenches and Delivers High Grade Intercepts of 2m @ 41.3g/t Gold; 2m @ 30.2g/t Gold; 1m @ 10.9g/t Gold December 17, 2025 4:00 PM EST | Source: Tajiri Resources Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of initial trenching from its majority-owned Yono Gold Property contiguous to the multi-million ounce gold endowmenti shared between the properties of G2 Goldfields Inc. "G2" and G Mining Ventures Corp. "GMin." Seven trenches reported today were excavated, except for YTR3 which tested better auger values along the northern boundary of the Property, to gather stratigraphic and structural information prior to the receipt of the Company's initial auger results. Although the trenches reported today did not test the most anomalous auger results previously announced October 7th and November 6th, 2025, multiple zones of gold mineralisation were intersected including several higher-grade intervals. Notably, the style of higher-grade mineralisation observed at Yono closely resembles that at G2's Oko Main Zone ("OMZ"), where high-grade gold is hosted in narrow shear zones along contacts between graphitic metasediments with other lithologies as reported in the 43-101 of Lewis et al. 2025i. All trench results are tabulated in the appended Table of Significant Intersections and the locations of trenches and mineralised intervals are shown in Figure 1 while a description of the methodology employed in trench sampling is given after the Table of Intersections. The length of trenching reported herein totals 1,032 meters and all reported intercepts are intersected not true widths. *View all Figures associated with this announcement visit Trench Highlights

Trench YTR 2 a 14m long trench intersected 2m @ 30.2 g/t Au from 10m (all trenches have been sampled from west to east) associated with quartz veinlets associated with the contact between a 4m wide graphitic unit and volcaniclastics. The trench was dug near previously reported grab samples which returned up to 800g/t, from quartz rubble in a small artisanal working. The trench is limited on its eastern side by a large area of alluvial workings. The association of a narrow high-grade interval with graphitic metasediments is comparable to mineralisation at OMZ and given the location of the intersection in YTR2 near the projected extensions of the western zones at OMZ it may represent a continuation of the western part of OMZ into Yono. Approximately 80m of prospective ground remains to the east beneath alluvial workings and the trench will be extended to the west to close any potential across strike gap with YTR1.

ii) Trench YTR4 intersected 2m @ 41.3g/t Au, together with additional lower grade intervals of 2m @ 2.65g/t and 3m @ 1.2g/t Au. The mineralisation is associated with the contacts of a narrow west dipping diorite and lie 20-40m to the west of a ~200m thick unit of carbonaceous siltstones (see Figures 4 & 5 ). The contacts exhibit weak shearing, early deformed and later extensional quartz and quartz carbonate veins. The western contact exhibits a marked zone of brecciation with a matrix enriched in iron and manganese oxides together with minor fuchsite. If one includes all the mineralisation between 34 and 53m (internal dilution of up to 8m) then the combined interval gives a length weighted intercept of 19m @ 4.6g/t.

iii) Trench YTR3 returned 0.3m @ 6.2g/t Au from 80m on the eastern contact between a ~40m thick unit of graphitic metasediments interbedded with volcaniclastics (see Figure 2 A ). While narrow, the intersection confirms the contact is gold-bearing. Given the short strike lengths of mineralised shoots at OMZ associated with significant resources (e.g. most of the ~ 500k oz gold resource in Shear Zone 5 is contained within a strike a length of ~ 150mi and begins ~100m below surface) the contact remains highly prospective to "blossom" along strike or down dip.

YTR3 also intersected a broader low-grade interval- 20m @ 0.2g/t Au from 34m-54m associated with the western contact of the graphitic metasediment unit. During mapping, given the presence of unsampled quartz-carbonate vein fragments in the upper portions of the trench and that west of ~ 65m along the trench geology strikes subparallel to the trench, the low-grade zone was interpreted to be wall rock mineralisation of a vein zone striking subparallel to YTR3. Subsequently, YTR16 was excavated perpendicular to YT3.

While assays are yet to be received for YTR16 the trench intersected an intense zone of quartz carbonate veining and alteration of ~ 8m width (4-14m) with less intense veining and alteration present over its entire 20m length (see Figure 2B ). Panning of several veins has returned 60->100 very fine eyes of gold but given the gold's grain size, veining may yet to be shown to be only weakly mineralised.

Importantly mapping of YTR16 and YTR3 has revealed the unit of interbedded carbonaceous sediments and volcaniclastics hosting the veins is strongly folded around late F2 or F3 fold axes striking 065-075 and plunging southwest into Yono. The gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins also appear to be fold controlled occurring along the foliation and contact parallel zones forming axial planar, leg and saddle reefs. This structural configuration is similar to that given in Figure 4 of the Company's November 6th, 2025 press release (reproduced here as Figure 3 ) and is in strong concordance with structural observations on the controls on mineralisation at both OMZ and GMin's Oko West Deposit "OKWD" (as described in the 43-101s referenced in the end notei). As such, late F2/F3 folds have potential to both localise higher-grade mineralised shoots within generally north-south striking structures and lithologies and to host mineralisation along the ENE-WSW strike and plunge of the late folds (see Figure 4 ).

iv) Trench YTR7 intersected 1m @ 10.8g/t Au potentially extending mineralisation 50m into Yono from the NE trending Ghanie West Artisanal Working. However, the mapped orientation of the zone- striking NNE- also suggests the zone may be associated with a ~north-south striking splay structures related to the OKWD.

v) Other Trenches YTR1, YTR5, the central portion of YTR4 and YTR4A intersected lower tenor mineralisation (e.g. 2m @ 2.8g/t & 6m @ 0.6g/t Au). While modest, these results demonstrate the occurrence of multiple mineralised zones within Yono that may improve along strike or down dip. This is a marked feature of mineralisation in the Yono-Oko district where gold mineralisation post dates vein formation as elucidated by Davis and reported in Lewis et al 2025 i: Dead zones in veins are to be expected. This is because the veins are simply hosts but pre-date the mineralisation. The intersection of a permeability network that has been accessed by gold-bearing fluids after vein formation is necessary to produce zones of significant mineralisation. As such, identification of competent hosts (i.e. the veins) and the prospective shears is critical. Keep in mind that other competent hosts favourable for formation of gold depositional sites (e.g. zones of alteration, rigid igneous intrusions, homogenous and massive sedimentary units), may be present. If all the criteria are present but grade isn't, it means we are on the prospective structure and that more drilling is justified. A lack of gold in assay means this is the cliché of a technical success and that good grades may be very close by, just not in the small-volume sample in the initial hole.

Exploration Progress

Currently a 2,610m trenching program, targeting better auger anomalies is underway. To date, 1,135 m has been completed. Field operations will pause for Christmas between December 18 and January 12.

Trenching and mapping has identified duricrust and underlying mottled zone capping a large portion of Yono (see Figure 6 ). Test pits along YTR10 has revealed the duricrust and mottled zone and thus potential zone of strong surficial gold depletion can reach depths of at least 12m. As a result, the Company is evaluating power auger drilling and/or shallow RC drilling to effectively test gold anomalies beneath the duricrust cap.

Summary & Outlook

Initial trenching, despite being uniformed by auger results, has intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation with potential to develop along strike or at depth.

Mineralisation style associated with the higher-grade intercepts within Yono closely resembles that at OMZ where (as reported in Lewis et al 2025i) gold is concentrated in narrow high-grade shoots along graphitic contacts.

Mapping of YTR16 suggest late ENE trending folding may play a key role in localising mineralisation along structures and contacts of gross north-south strike and/or extending mineralisation along the previously untested ENE strike direction.

A substantial strike length and thickness of graphitic metasediments is indicated within Yono, extending from YTR3 in the north, through YTR4 and continuing southwards (Figure 4 ). Given the strong control this lithology plays in hosting high-grade gold mineralisation at OMZ and the confirmation that the contacts of the graphitic unit within Yono are mineralised, the entire strike extent of this graphitic unit emerges as a large compelling first order exploration target within the central area of Yono.

Given the presence and potential importance of the graphitic units within Yono to host significant mineralisation, and that graphitic lithologies respond well to electromagnetic survey methods, the company is currently assessing initiating high-resolution IP/Resistivity and/or TEM surveys in early 2026 to both delineate graphitic units and locate potential sulphide accumulations associated with potential mineralisation across Yono.

President and CEO of Tajiri, Mr. Graham Kevil commented: "These first trench results confirm Yono hosts multiple zones of mineralization as well as high-grade gold localised in what can now be deemed to be readily identifiable structural and stratigraphic settings. These settings are directly analogous to those of the neighbouring deposits hosting the multi-million ounce gold resourcesi of G Mining Ventures and G2 Goldfields. As our exploration and understanding progress, our confidence grows that not only will Yono play an important role in the ongoing development of these other regional deposits, but that Yono has potential to deliver significant new and material gold discoveries. We look forward to receiving further results from trenching and advancing to drill testing in 2026."

Methodology

Trenches were dug by a 25 tonne New Holland excavator, rented by the Company. Ground is first cleared and soil and laterite overburden is removed to a depth 2-4m in an upper bench. Thence the trench is dug to a total depth of 6-7m (2-3m below the upper bench) to reach underlying saprolite where possible.

Sampling is routinely conducted as horizontal channels taken on the south side of the trench along the floor mostly as 2m continuous composites. The entire length of a trench is sampled and in areas of potential interest the sampling interval may be tailored to the interval of interest with sample intervals of 1m or less if required (e.g. YTR3 @ 80-80.3m). Trench walls are cleaned prior to channel sampling, preventing contamination from higher in the weathered profile. All trenches are sampled from west to east and intervals reported herein are referenced from the western end of trenches.

Orientations and positions of all reported trenches and intersections are shown in Figure 1 together with the mineralised intervals referred to in the Table of significant intersections. Except for Trenches YTR6 and YTR7 all trenches were excavated in an east west orientation to cut inferred dominant north-south striking zones.

Samples, weighing typically between 2-5kg, are bagged and labelled immediately after sampling and stored on site until transport to either Actlabs or MSA laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting industry standard chain of custody procedures. At Actlabs samples are dried and crushed to 80% passing 2mm and a 250g aliquot is riffle split and pulverised and analysed by 50-gram fire assay. At MSA labs a 1,000-gram aliquot is pulverised. Initial assay readings are by atomic absorption with samples returning values greater than 3.0g/t being re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The detection limit for both laboratories is 5ppb. The company inserts a QA/QC sample every 10th sample alternating between duplicates, blanks and standards. Bulk rejects and pulps are retained for 3 months for any required re-assay after which bulk rejects are discarded and pulps retained.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Table of Significant Trench Intercepts

Trench Total Length

Metres From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au g/t YTR1 180 64 66 2 2.8



110 112 2 0.4



136 142 6 0.6



168 170 2 2.6











YTR2 14 10 12 2 30.6











YTR3 100 36 56 20 0.2



80 80.3 0.3 6.2











YTR4 288 34 36 2 2.3



44 47 3 1.2



51 53 2 41.3



126 128 2 0.2



148 150 2 0.2 YTR 4A 24 8 10 2 0.3



22 24 2 0.2























YTR5 264 98 100 1 0.6



212 218 8 0.4











YTR6 112





N.S.A











YTR7 50 40 41 1 10.8













Intercepts are reported with a maximum of 2m of internal dilution at a cutoff grade of 0.2g/t. Internal dilution has only been applied to the intervals 36-56m in YT3 and 212-218m in YTR5. All intervals are given as the intersected widths and while strikes and dips of structures, contacts and veins associated with mineralised intervals have been measured during routine mapping of the trenches, given the early nature of exploration and the fact that vein orientations within shear zones commonly occupy an array or orientations often oblique to the true strike and width of a mineralised zones we cannot at this stage give a true width for the mineralised intervals given in the above table.

End notes:







i

The disclosure in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

Mineral Resources quantified for the neighbouring properties may be found on p17 and p1-14 respectively of the below referenced Technical Reports.

Lewis W. J., Sarkar C., San Martin A.J. & Gowans R. (2025) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America, Effective Date March1, 2025; Report Date: April 24, 2025. Micon International; report prepared for G2 Goldfields Inc.

Beaulieu C, Leahy K., Lincoln N., Burelle A., Guido S., Murphy P., Behrens da Franca P.R,. (2025) Feasibility Study NI43-101 Technical Report Oko West Project, Effective Date April 28, 2025, Issue Date June 06, 2025. G Mining Services; report prepared for G Mining Ventures.

Summary Resources are tabulated below and total Open Pit and Underground resources:

G2

OMZ, Ghanie & Oko NW Tonnage Grade

(g/t) Contained ounces

(Millions of ounces) Total Indicated Resources 13,435,000 3.4 1.471 Total Inferred Resources 20,511,000 2.5 1.635 GMin

OKWD





Total Indicated Resources 80,259,000 2.1 5.407 Total Inferred Resources 5,127,000 2.4 0.39 G2 & GMin

Combined





Combined Total Indicated Res. 93,694,000 2.3 6.878 Combined Total Inferred Res. 25,638,000 2.5 2.025







