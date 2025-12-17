MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NervGen Pharma Announces Filing of Form F-10 Registration Statement with The SEC Under MJDS

December 17, 2025 4:19 PM EST | Source: NervGen Pharma Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other traumatic and neurologic disorders, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Registration Statement filed with the SEC has not yet become effective. No Securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Management believes the filing of this Registration Statement provides flexibility to pursue various strategic initiatives in accordance with the Company's growth strategy.

The Registration Statement contains important detailed information about the Company. A copy of the Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at . Copies may also be obtained from the Company at 112-970 Burrard Street, Unit 1290, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R4.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies that enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The Company is evaluating the clinical efficacy of its first- and potential best-in-class lead candidate, NVG-291, in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in spinal cord injury. For more information about NervGen, visit and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn for the latest news on the company.

Contacts

Huitt Tracey, Investors

...

604.537.2094

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Media

Russo Partners

...

...

858.717.2310

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

...

778.731.1711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking-Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's potential best-in-class candidate, NVG-291; the potential broad therapeutic applications of NVG-291; the Registration Statement becoming effective; the pursuit of various strategic initiatives; the future growth of the Company; the Company's mission of transforming the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injury; the objectives, planned clinical endpoints, timing, expected rate of enrollment, and final results from our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury; and the creation of neuroreparative therapeutics to enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: its ability to obtain future funding on favorable terms, if at all; the accuracy of its financial projections; the Registration Statement becoming effective; obtaining positive results in its clinical trials; its ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; its ability to arrange for the manufacturing of its product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed prospectus supplement, short form base shelf prospectus, annual information form, financial statements and management discussion and analysis all of which can be found on NervGen's profile on SEDAR+ at . All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: NervGen Pharma Corp.