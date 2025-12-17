MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capacity with New Production Facility in Florida New facility increases output, reduces cost of goods sold (COGS) and enhances service for B2B customers to address the forecasted increased demand for products

December 17, 2025 5:00 PM EST | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd

Highlights:



Manufacturing site in Florida expands TempraMed's U.S. production footprint

Increases capacity to meet rising demand from healthcare organizations, pharmacies, payors, and device manufacturers

Shortens delivery timelines and improves service for customers in the United States where majority of devices have been sold to date

Reduces COGS through localized production, improved logistics efficiency, and advanced manufacturing processes

Opens new global markets for B2B customers, and large, global retailers Reinforces TempraMed's long-term commercialization strategy and supply-chain resilience

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has opened an additional U.S. manufacturing facility in Florida. The additional site expands the Company's operational capacity and enhances its ability to serve the rapidly growing demand for TempraMed's temperature-stable medication-storage devices across the United States and globally.

Due to anticipated B2B demand, the new facility will support high-volume production of TempraMed's core product line-including VIVI CapTM, VIVI EpiTM, as well as the upcoming products, including VIVI BoxTM smart-storage platform-while enabling improved delivery times, tighter quality control, and increased supply-chain flexibility. By localizing production within the U.S., the Company is also positioned to meaningfully reduce cost of goods sold (COGS) through streamlined logistics, reduced import dependencies, and optimized manufacturing workflows.

"Opening a new manufacturing site marks a major step in strengthening our U.S. presence and ensuring we can meet the accelerating needs of healthcare providers, pharmacies, payors, and strategic partners," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Domestic manufacturing gives us the scale, speed, and reliability required to support some of the fastest-growing segments in temperature-sensitive medicine-including GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and self-injectables. It also directly supports our commitment to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions that protect patients, reduce waste, and ease the operational burden on health systems."

The new site will operate alongside TempraMed's existing global manufacturing network, providing redundancy, efficiency, and a scalable platform for future product introductions. The Company anticipates continued growth in B2B demand as medication manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare systems adopt new standards for in-home and point-of-care temperature management.

"Expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint strengthens every part of our business-commercialization, cost structure, and customer satisfaction," added Nagar. "It positions TempraMed to become the preferred partner for organizations seeking robust, compliant, and sustainable solutions for protecting high-value medications."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

