Kejriwal Condemns 'Disgraceful' Violence Against Adivasis In Gujarat

Condemning the alleged violence against the Adivasi community in BJP-ruled Gujarat's Banaskantha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the incident was a "disgrace" and demanded a time-bound, impartial investigation to ensure the harshest punishment for those responsible.

'Decades of Injustice and Repression'

The AAP Chief stated that "Decades of injustice, exploitation and repression under BJP rule have pushed Adivasi communities to the brink. It asserted that what they seek today is not sympathy, but long-denied justice."

Retweeting videos and photographs shared on X by AAP MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava showing a public gathering with Adivasi communities in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Over the last 30 years, the BJP has subjected Gujarat's Adivasi society only to injustice, exploitation and repression, systematically snatching away their rights and silencing their voices."

The leader further stated, "The violence against Adivasis in Paldiya village of Banaskantha district was deeply shameful and must be investigated in a fair and time-bound manner, with strict punishment for those responsible. Adivasi brothers and sisters have been demanding their rightful claims over water, forests and land for years, but the BJP has betrayed them every time in the name of promises. He asserted that the Adivasi community now demands justice."

AAP MLA Alleges Conspiracy

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava stated on X: "A land-related dispute was underway in Paldiya village near Ambaji in Banaskantha district, during which a violent incident took place involving local Adivasis, the Forest Department and the police. To ascertain the truth of the incident, a team comprising AAP office-bearers, the party's legal team and representatives of Adivasi community organisations visited Paldiya village."

"Under the pretext of development and in the interest of capitalists, the BJP government, at the behest of its Forest Minister, is using senior police officials and forest personnel to forcibly displace Adivasis from their land, which the party strongly condemns," he stated.

Allegations of Police Brutality

Chaitar Vasava further said, "During the incident, police carried out a lathi charge on Adivasis as part of a deliberate conspiracy, fired tear gas shells and discharged around 50 rounds."

The AAP MLA demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against police officials and the Forest Department for violations of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Forest Rights Act. (ANI)

