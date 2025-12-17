Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guinea Presidential Election 2025: Africa24 Group Delivers Unprecedented Coverage


2025-12-17 03:18:07
The Republic of Guinea will elect its President on 28 December 2025 for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a decisive milestone in the country's democratic consolidation, regional integration, and the strategic valorisation of its vast mineral resources in service of the people.

To mark this historic moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, policymakers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to fully discover Guinea's diversity, wealth, and deep aspirations.

Discover Guinea here:

Exclusive Interviews, Landmark Debates&Immersive Reporting

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from an outstanding TV&Digital coverage, featuring exclusive programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.

INTERVIEWS

Candidates and political leaders present their programmes in exclusive interviews with:

  • Amadou Bah Oury
  • Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé
  • Hadja Makalé Camara
  • Abdoulaye Kourouma
  • Ibrahima Abe Sylla

CAMPAIGN JOURNAL

Our reporters take viewers to the heart of the campaign, offering daily coverage of rallies, candidate proposals, political portraits, citizens' expectations, and immersive reports across Guinea's regions and emblematic sites.

AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR):

Five exclusive high-level debates featuring political leaders and experts on key national challenges:

  • Women's Leadership and Representation
  • Youth Employment&Human Development
  • Good Governance and Anti-Corruption
  • Mining&Natural Resource Management
  • Guinea of Talents

Guinea Presidential 2025 – Interviews&Debates

Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé

Presidential Candidate

Thursday, 18 December – 23:15 GMT

Amadou Bah Oury

Campaign Director for Candidate Mamadi Doumbouya

Friday, 19 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT

Hadja Makalé Camara

President, Front for the National Alliance (FAN)

Thursday, 18 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Abdoulaye Kourouma

President, Rally for Renewal and Development (RRD)

Saturday, 20 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Ibrahima Abe Sylla

President, New Generation for the Republic (NGR)

Monday, 22 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Africa News Room – 52-Minute Special Debates

In-depth debates and analyses featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Guinean and international experts:

  • Women's Leadership&Political Representation
    Wednesday, 17 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Youth Employment&Human Capital Development
    Friday, 19 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Good Governance&Anti-Corruption
    Saturday, 21 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Mining, Environment&Sustainable Resource Management
    Tuesday, 23 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
  • Guinea of Talents
    Thursday, 25 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach

“Guinea Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:

  • AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) – Canal+ Afrique
  • myafrica24, Africa's first HD streaming platform

  • Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.

    Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.

    Contact:
    Communications Department – Africa24 Group
    Gaëlle Stella Oyono
    Email: ...
    Tel.:+237 691 30 03 40

    Social Media:
    @ africa24tv

    About Africa24 Group:
    Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the leading pan-African television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world's major TV platforms. A trusted reference among African decision-makers and executives, Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.

    The Group has expanded its leadership through:

    • Africa24 Sport – Africa's first 24/7 sports news and competition channel
    • Africa24 Infinity – The first channel dedicated to Africa's creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion, and design

    Africa24 Channels

    • AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French

    • AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English
    • AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents
    • AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions

    Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens. The Group reaches over 120 million households through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and boasts over 8 million digital followers worldwide.

APO Group

