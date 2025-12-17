Guinea Presidential Election 2025: Africa24 Group Delivers Unprecedented Coverage

The Republic of Guinea will elect its President on 28 December 2025 for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a decisive milestone in the country's democratic consolidation, regional integration, and the strategic valorisation of its vast mineral resources in service of the people.

To mark this historic moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, policymakers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to fully discover Guinea's diversity, wealth, and deep aspirations.

Discover Guinea here:

Exclusive Interviews, Landmark Debates&Immersive Reporting

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from an outstanding TV&Digital coverage, featuring exclusive programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.

INTERVIEWS

Candidates and political leaders present their programmes in exclusive interviews with:



Amadou Bah Oury

Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé

Hadja Makalé Camara

Abdoulaye Kourouma Ibrahima Abe Sylla

CAMPAIGN JOURNAL

Our reporters take viewers to the heart of the campaign, offering daily coverage of rallies, candidate proposals, political portraits, citizens' expectations, and immersive reports across Guinea's regions and emblematic sites.

AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR):

Five exclusive high-level debates featuring political leaders and experts on key national challenges:



Women's Leadership and Representation

Youth Employment&Human Development

Good Governance and Anti-Corruption

Mining&Natural Resource Management Guinea of Talents

Guinea Presidential 2025 – Interviews&Debates