Guinea Presidential Election 2025: Africa24 Group Delivers Unprecedented Coverage
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé
Presidential Candidate
Thursday, 18 December – 23:15 GMT
Amadou Bah Oury
Campaign Director for Candidate Mamadi Doumbouya
Friday, 19 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT
Hadja Makalé Camara
President, Front for the National Alliance (FAN)
Thursday, 18 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Abdoulaye Kourouma
President, Rally for Renewal and Development (RRD)
Saturday, 20 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Ibrahima Abe Sylla
President, New Generation for the Republic (NGR)
Monday, 22 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Africa News Room – 52-Minute Special Debates
In-depth debates and analyses featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Guinean and international experts:
Women's Leadership&Political Representation
Wednesday, 17 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Youth Employment&Human Capital Development
Friday, 19 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Good Governance&Anti-Corruption
Saturday, 21 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Mining, Environment&Sustainable Resource Management
Tuesday, 23 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Guinea of Talents
Thursday, 25 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach
“Guinea Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:
AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) – Canal+ Afrique
myafrica24, Africa's first HD streaming platform
Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
Contact:
Communications Department – Africa24 Group
Gaëlle Stella Oyono
Email: ...
Tel.:+237 691 30 03 40
Social Media:
@ africa24tv
About Africa24 Group:
Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the leading pan-African television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world's major TV platforms. A trusted reference among African decision-makers and executives, Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.
The Group has expanded its leadership through:
Africa24 Sport – Africa's first 24/7 sports news and competition channel
Africa24 Infinity – The first channel dedicated to Africa's creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion, and design
Africa24 Channels
AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in FrenchAFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English
AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents
AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions
Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens. The Group reaches over 120 million households through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and boasts over 8 million digital followers worldwide.
