Dynamite Blockchain Provides Corporate Updates

Vancouver, B.C. / YOLOWIRE / December 17, 2025 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the " Company " or " Dynamite ") (CSE: KAS) (OTC: CRYBF) is pleased to provide the following comprehensive corporate update.

Overview

Dynamite has established itself as a pioneer in the utility-driven digital asset space with continued execution on its strategy to build the first public-market gateway for investors seeking exposure to high-utility tokens, by acquiring scarce digital assets with high upside potential, and integrating them into our proprietary blockchain ecosystem. The Company proudly summarizes its latest developments highlighting the substantial rise in assets and its Blockchain Ecosystem progress. The Company also provides further details on its corporate developments which aim at increasing long-term value, awareness and synergies, all intended to deliver explosive growth for our shareholders.

Performance

The Company's Q2 2025 financial filings and subsequent disclosures have demonstrated significant asset growth driven by shrewd token acquisitions and asset appreciation. As of the most recent reporting periods, our balance sheet reflects a robust increase in high-utility digital asset holdings that have delivered significant value accretion.

The Company's Q2 financial statements, for the period ended July 31, 2025, marked an exponential quarterly increase in total assets to $14.31 million. The increase was driven by strategic acquisitions and digital-asset gains. The Company's balance sheet strengthened significantly as shareholders' equity swung from a deficit to positive $10.82 million. The positive results are not only a testament to the Company's evolved Blockchain Ecosystem strategy but have added credibility to the strategy of acquiring utility-driven digital assets. Based on the continued strong performance in its underlying digital asset holdings, the Company expects another strong quarter in Q3. The performance highlights our disciplined approach to asset management, delivering tangible returns for shareholders even during the recent corrections in the digital asset market.

Blockchain Ecosystem Developments

Dynamite remains committed to its vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, focusing on assets that provide functional value and integration opportunities. Current efforts encompass:

- Token Acquisition and Integration: Prioritizing tokens with real-world utility, such as those enabling AI-driven settlements or device activations, to foster ecosystem synergies.

- Holdings Division Expansion: Building a portfolio of strategic stakes in promising tokens to capitalize on operational milestones and network growth.

- Ecosystem Synergies: Designed to enhance token utilities within a proprietary framework, including revenue-focused integrations and partnerships.

The Company has made progress for the integrations of its acquired tokens (Kasya, mPWR, MOT) via technical and business planning. The objective is linking acquired tokens to applications that have the potential to generate revenue. The Company has continued to do this for all its holdings and has also been refining processes for treasury, ecosystem planning, and acquisitions.

This interconnected flywheel model—where products and services enhance token utility— supports increased activity, revenue, and asset value over time.

Web3 Wallet Developments

Dynamite is advancing the development of our Web3-enabled digital wallet, planned for release in Q1 of next year. Utilizing the technology from our Kaspa Secure Technologies acquisition, this wallet—set for rebranding from its IMME origins—is expected to form a central element in our Products and Services divisions.

The platform will build on established features, such as:

- A reliable non-custodial mobile wallet for Android and iOS;

- Decentralized identity (DID) systems with biometric security and key management;

- Comprehensive KYC/AML tools, screening, and reporting; and

- Compatibility with blockchains including Kaspa, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, and Continuum Network.

This foundation provides Dynamite with a solid starting point for a secure, feature-rich wallet in the Kaspa space and the wider Web3 market.

A key differentiator at launch will be Dynamite's integrated Web3 identity layer, allowing users to securely store and manage personal identification documents directly inside the wallet, including:

- Government-issued IDs such as driver's licenses and passports;

- Biometric-backed decentralized identity profiles;

- Deepfake-resistant onboarding powered by liveness detection; and

- AI-driven ID validation across 170+ countries.

The identity system uses biometric gating for all wallet actions—including sending crypto, logging in, or recovering profiles—meaning users never need to memorize or store seed phrases. Private keys are generated at login, used only during the signature process, and destroyed immediately upon logout.

The wallet is designed to be a flagship product that converts Dynamite's technology acquisition into a commercial, user-ready, revenue-generating platform that tightly aligns with the Company's mission to build a utility-driven blockchain ecosystem.

Digital Assets Holdings Developments

- Kasya – AI Voice Engine for Payments, FX, and DeFi. Kasya's team is developing its AI voice platform, advancing pre-smart contract mappings, automated FX and payments, and cross-app controls. This could enable future compatibility with our wallet.

- MOT – Attention, Engagement & Gamified Web3 Experiences. MOT is refining token features, yield mechanisms, and integrations to enhance user involvement and rewards.

- mPWR – Mobile-First Tokenized Operating System & Hardware Ecosystem. mPWR is progressing its OS and hardware, focusing on token utilities, payments, and security features, all managed independently.

- Kaspa - Kaspa's network is progressing through community contributions, improving scalability and connectivity. Notable updates include: Multi-Chain EVM Bridge Launch, Smart-Contract Infrastructure, Network Growth and Consensus and Protocol Evolution.

Through these initiatives, Dynamite is building toward a fully interconnected ecosystem in which each component reinforces and amplifies the others. Key pillars include:

- AI-Driven Voice Interfaces (Kasya): Seamlessly enabling users to interact with Kaspa blockchain applications, through intuitive voice commands. Kasya acts as the natural bridge between user intent and on-chain execution.

- Mobile Hardware and OS-Level Infrastructure (mPWR): Providing secure, optimized mobile environments that facilitate smooth, high-performance interactions including potential support for Dynamite's suite of products while enhancing device-level security and user experience.

- Gamified Engagement and Rewards Models (MOT): Driving user retention, participation, and loyalty through immersive gamification, incentivized behaviors, and tokenized reward systems that encourage continued ecosystem engagement.

- Dynamite's Web3 Identity and Wallet Platform (Products): Enabling users to securely manage their digital identity, assets, and credentials while ensuring interoperability and compliance.

By designing these elements to operate in a coordinated, mutually reinforcing manner, Dynamite is creating an ecosystem where value compounds across multiple layers. This integrated architecture is expected to:

- Enhance Token Utility: Each product interaction increases the functional demand for Dynamite's native tokens, driving adoption and network effects.

- Accelerate User Adoption: A seamless, multi-product experience lowers friction for users entering the ecosystem, increasing engagement and retention.

- Capture Long-Term Value: As each product moves into commercialization, the combined network effect and interconnectivity of services are expected to strengthen Dynamite's market position and create sustained value across its holdings.

Other Corporate Initiatives

Dynamite enters the next quarter with continued operational momentum and a strengthened strategic foundation. Integration work across the Holdings, Products, and Services divisions remains on track, with several ecosystem activation initiatives underway.

The Company expects the introduction of Kaspa Smart Contracts, combined with the commercialization of key token ecosystems such as Kasya, mPWR, and MOT, to present meaningful opportunities for utility expansion and long-term NAV enhancement.

Dynamite has initiated a marketing and communications program under a December 2025 agreement with Spark Newswire Inc. (Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1, Canada;...; 604-999-7361). The program is anticipated to start this week and last for a period of three months, in consideration for which the Company has paid a fee of CAD $200,000. This includes content distribution through targeted financial media and digital channels, strategic advice, and workshops to strengthen our messaging and investor engagement. Spark Newswire Inc. does not hold any interest in the Company.

The Company believes that this marketing partnership will significantly enhance shareholder awareness, increase visibility across digital and traditional channels, and help articulate the full value of its evolving ecosystem.

Outlook: Preparing for Explosive Growth

As we move forward, Dynamite maintains strong operational progress and a solid strategic base. Advances in integrations, Kaspa smart contracts, and token ecosystems are expected to offer opportunities for expansion and value enhancement. Our asset growth and synergies position us well for ongoing achievements, which through increased awareness and marketing programs should translate into explosive growth for our shareholders. Investors are invited to consult SEDAR+ filings for further details.

For more information, visit dynamiteblock or contact our investor relations team.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the Company establishing itself as a pioneer in the utility-driven digital asset space; the Company's position of being the first public-market gateway for investors seeking exposure to high-utility tokens, by acquiring scarce, high upside potential digital assets; the Company acquiring scarce, high upside potential digital assets; the Company's strategy to build a utility-driven blockchain ecosystem; expectations regarding the continued growth, appreciation, performance, value accretion, and net asset value of the Company's digital asset holdings; anticipated future financial performance and expectations of strong future quarters; the identification, acquisition, integration, and monetization of utility-driven tokens; the development, integration, commercialization, and functionality of the Company's products and services, including its Web3 wallet, decentralized identity solutions, and related technologies; the timing, features, and successful launch of the Company's wallet and rebranded platforms; expected revenue generation, user adoption, network effects, and ecosystem synergies; anticipated developments within the Kaspa ecosystem, including smart contracts, scalability improvements, and interoperability; the future utility, adoption, and performance of the Kasya, mPWR, MOT, and Kaspa token ecosystems; the impact of marketing and communications initiatives on investor awareness, visibility, and shareholder value; the Company's expectations regarding the suspension and potential reactivation of Kaspa mining operations; and the Company's overall outlook, strategic positioning, and ability to generate long-term shareholder value.

In making the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, management has relied upon a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the continued development and acceptance of blockchain technology and digital assets; the ability of the Company to identify, acquire, and integrate utility-driven tokens and related technologies; the successful development, launch, and commercialization of the Company's products and services; the continued growth and stability of the digital asset markets; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; the accuracy of the Company's internal projections and forecasts; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and communications initiatives; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; and the general economic, market, and industry conditions remaining favourable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: volatility in the price and liquidity of digital assets; regulatory changes or actions that may restrict or otherwise impact the Company's operations or the digital asset industry generally; technological changes or obsolescence; the risk of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or other disruptions to the Company's digital infrastructure; the failure to successfully develop, launch, or commercialize new products or services; the inability to attract or retain key personnel; competition from other companies in the blockchain and digital asset sectors; the risk that the Company's assumptions and projections prove to be inaccurate; adverse changes in general economic, market, or industry conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The financial information presented in this news release is provided for summary purposes only and should not be relied on. Readers should consult the Company's financial statements for the period ending July 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+, for more detailed financial disclosures.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

References:



