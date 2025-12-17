403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Consumer Confidence Hits Its Best Level Since Early 2015
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Fedesarrollo's November 2025 Consumer Confidence Index rose to a balance of 17.0%, the best since January 2015 (17.9%). A“balance” is positive answers minus negative ones. October was 13.6%, and November added 3.4 points.
Expectations climbed 2.3 points to 20.4 (best since June 2018) and economic conditions jumped 5.0 points to 11.9 (best since June 2015). A year earlier, headline confidence was -5.7%, expectations -4.1%, and conditions -8.2%.
Why this matters abroad: Colombia 's domestic demand feeds regional trade, corporate earnings, and investment decisions, and confidence often shifts before spending does.
The“will your household be better off?” balance was 38.0%, down from 41.7% in October.“Good economic times in the next 12 months” rose to 10.0% from 3.1%, and“the country will be better in 12 months” increased to 13.2% from 9.5%.
The durables signal strengthened. The question on whether it is a good time to buy items such as furniture and appliances rose 17 points and stayed positive at 12.5%, versus -5.0% a year earlier.
Overall willingness to acquire durables increased 1.7 points from the prior month and 17.5 points from November 2024, with Barranquilla at 48.1%.
All five surveyed cities were positive on confidence: Barranquilla 37.9% (from -1.7% a year earlier), Cali 24.8% (from -9.0%), Bucaramanga 18.7% (from 7.0%), Bogotá 15.0%, and Medellín 7.7%.
By income, the high tier was the only group negative (-1.4%), versus 17.6% for middle-income and 18.2% for low-income. The caveat is big-ticket items.
Vehicle-buying intent was -17.7%, improving from -34.1% in October and -50.4% a year earlier. Housing-buying intent improved to -12.6% from -21.7%, with Barranquilla at 31.6%, Medellín at -1.7%, and Bogotá at -23.0%.
The story behind the story is conditional recovery: households feel better, but they still hesitate when monthly payments are steep and the policy environment feels changeable.
Consumer confidence posted its strongest result since early 2015.
Gains are broad across cities and most income groups, but the top tier is still slightly negative.
Durables are improving fast; vehicles and housing remain hesitant.
Fedesarrollo's November 2025 Consumer Confidence Index rose to a balance of 17.0%, the best since January 2015 (17.9%). A“balance” is positive answers minus negative ones. October was 13.6%, and November added 3.4 points.
Expectations climbed 2.3 points to 20.4 (best since June 2018) and economic conditions jumped 5.0 points to 11.9 (best since June 2015). A year earlier, headline confidence was -5.7%, expectations -4.1%, and conditions -8.2%.
Why this matters abroad: Colombia 's domestic demand feeds regional trade, corporate earnings, and investment decisions, and confidence often shifts before spending does.
The“will your household be better off?” balance was 38.0%, down from 41.7% in October.“Good economic times in the next 12 months” rose to 10.0% from 3.1%, and“the country will be better in 12 months” increased to 13.2% from 9.5%.
The durables signal strengthened. The question on whether it is a good time to buy items such as furniture and appliances rose 17 points and stayed positive at 12.5%, versus -5.0% a year earlier.
Overall willingness to acquire durables increased 1.7 points from the prior month and 17.5 points from November 2024, with Barranquilla at 48.1%.
All five surveyed cities were positive on confidence: Barranquilla 37.9% (from -1.7% a year earlier), Cali 24.8% (from -9.0%), Bucaramanga 18.7% (from 7.0%), Bogotá 15.0%, and Medellín 7.7%.
By income, the high tier was the only group negative (-1.4%), versus 17.6% for middle-income and 18.2% for low-income. The caveat is big-ticket items.
Vehicle-buying intent was -17.7%, improving from -34.1% in October and -50.4% a year earlier. Housing-buying intent improved to -12.6% from -21.7%, with Barranquilla at 31.6%, Medellín at -1.7%, and Bogotá at -23.0%.
The story behind the story is conditional recovery: households feel better, but they still hesitate when monthly payments are steep and the policy environment feels changeable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment