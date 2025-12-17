Trump Accounts Website Launched, Detailing Child Investment Plan Ahead Of 2026 Rollout

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has unveiled a new website outlining details of Trump Accounts, a proposed pro-family financial initiative aimed at building long-term wealth for American children through government-backed, tax-advantaged investment accounts.

The programme, set to launch on July 4, 2026, is designed for US citizens under the age of 18 and promises a government-funded head start on savings and investment.

$1,000 seed money for eligible children

Under the Trump Accounts plan, every American child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, would receive $1,000 from the US Treasury deposited into a Trump Account at birth. No initial contribution from parents is required.

“These accounts are about building a financial foundation right from the beginning,” the website states, describing the initiative as a way to give children“a big jump on life.”

How the accounts work

Each Trump Account is held entirely in the child's name, with parents or guardians acting as sole custodians until the child turns 18. While contributions are optional, families can deposit up to $5,000 per year to boost long-term growth.

Funds in the account are automatically invested in American companies, and users can track holdings and performance through a dedicated app.

Long-term growth projections

The website highlights potential growth scenarios over an 18-year period:

-$0 annual contribution: approximately $5,800

-$250 per year: approximately $20,700

-$5,000 per year: approximately $303,800

These projections are intended to show the compounding effect of long-term investing, even with modest annual contributions.

Access at 18 with tax advantages

Once the child turns 18, the Trump Account becomes fully theirs. They may choose to continue investing or withdraw funds for expenses such as education or a home, while retaining tax advantages similar to a traditional IRA, according to the website.

| Trump urges nations to unite against 'radical Islamic terrorism' in WH speech Corporate and philanthropic backing

The initiative lists support from major corporations and philanthropists, including Block, Uber, BNY, Charter, BlackRock, MasterCard, Visa, and donors Michael and Susan Dell and Ray and Barbara Dalio, with more supporters expected to join.

'Pro-family initiative'

The website frames Trump Accounts as a pro-family, pro-growth policy, arguing it will help millions of Americans benefit from the strength of the US economy while investing directly in the next generation.

“This is a pro-family initiative that will help millions of Americans harness the strength of our economy to lift up the next generation,” the site says.

| Why Donald Trump's tariffs are failing to break global trade