J&K HC: Courts Cannot Be Used As Instruments Of Delay

Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a petition challenging the rehabilitation and allotment of shops in the Sector-6 Shopping Complex, Batamaloo here, holding that the judicial process cannot be misused to obstruct lawful administrative action or prolong litigation for ulterior motives.

Upholding the allotment process, a Bench Justice Wasim Sadiq observed that while access to justice was a constitutionally guaranteed right, the courts cannot be allowed to become“instruments of delay or abuse”.

The Court cautioned that any attempt to misuse the judicial process strikes at the very heart of the justice delivery system and may, in future, invite exemplary costs in order to preserve the sanctity of judicial proceedings.

As many as 18 petitioners had assailed the rehabilitation and allotment exercise carried out pursuant to court's judgment dated May 14, 2012, passed in a large batch of petitions.

The principal contention of the petitioners was that a committee constituted under the Court's directions had exceeded its mandate by co-opting additional officers and seeking assistance of a sub-committee.

Rejecting the plea, the Court held that the directions issued in 2012 were aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent and objective identification of eligible claimants, and that the committee was merely an instrumentality to achieve that purpose.

The court ruled that seeking assistance for verification, spot inspections and scrutiny of claims, running into hundreds, was implicit in the committee's mandate and did not amount to usurpation or delegation of powers. The core committee, the Court noted, remained intact and actively participated in decision-making.

“The record reveals that the core Committee, as envisaged by the order of this Court, remained intact and actively participated in the decision-making process,” the court said, adding,“The role of additional officers, including the Deputy Commissioner and other functionaries, was merely facilitative in nature, confined to verification of records, spot inspections and antecedent checks. Such assistance cannot be construed as usurpation or delegation of powers.”

The Court also dismissed the objection to the issuance of public notices, observing that inviting claimants and granting them an opportunity of hearing was a facet of fairness rather than a deviation from the judicial mandate.

The court further held that the issue of allotment by draw of lots had already been conclusively settled and could not be re-agitated through the present petition.

Accepting the objection of locus standi raised by the authorities as well as original allottees, the Court recorded that the petitioners were found ineligible and failed to meet the prescribed criteria. In the absence of any enforceable legal or fundamental right, the writ jurisdiction could not be invoked to stall a lawful process, it said.

The Court expressed grave concern over the prolonged operation of the interim order granted in June 2013, observing that it caused substantial loss to the public exchequer as well as to the private respondents, the original allottees.

“The interim order dated 03.06.2013 has remained in operation for more than twelve years, thereby causing serious and irreversible prejudice to the State Exchequer as well as to the private respondents,” the court observed, adding, “During this prolonged period, the public authority has been prevented from putting the commercial shopping complex to its intended and productive use, resulting in persistent loss of substantial public revenue.”