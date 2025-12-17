CM's CCE Plea: CAT Seeks Action Taken Report From JKPSC

File photo

Srinagar- The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to submit an“action taken” report on a communication from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had sought postponement of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination conducted earlier this month.

The Tribunal also asked the Commission to place on record details regarding the number of candidates who were unable to appear in the examination due to flight cancellations and delays on the scheduled date.

The directions were issued by the Tribunal while hearing a petition filed by an aggrieved candidate who claimed he failed to reach the examination centre in time owing to“unprecedented nationwide flight cancellations and delays.” The Tribunal granted JKPSC ten days to file its response.

The petitioner has annexed the Chief Minister's letter with his plea, which, among other issues, refers to disruptions in air services, further“compounded by the prevailing uncertainty caused by the delay in the proposal for age relaxation.”

Despite the communication from the Chief Minister, the JKPSC went ahead with the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on December 7, rejecting the request for postponement amid a dispute over age relaxation and widespread flight disruptions.

In his letter, Omar had expressed hope that the Commission would take a“compassionate and balanced view” in the larger public interest, while adhering to the principles of fairness, equity and equal opportunity for all aspirants.