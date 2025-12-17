Juliet Wakefield

Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, Nottingham Trent University

Juliet's research interests lie within the domains of Social Identity Theory and Self Categorization Theory, and the implications of group membership for people's everyday lives. This includes intergroup / intragroup helping and help-seeking, the impact of groups on health and well-being, gender identity, national identity, and online identities.

Juliet completed her PhD in Social Psychology at the University of Dundee in 2011. Her PhD research concerned the act of help-seeking, and investigated whether group members may use help-seeking as a tool to manage and enhance their group's image in the eyes of others.

Juliet then spent four years as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Dundee, working on Professor Fabio Sani's ESRC-funded Health In Groups project ( This project investigated the relationships between membership of social groups (family, community, sports groups, etc.) and health.

Juliet joined Nottingham Trent University in August 2015 and is a Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology.

2012 University of Dundee, PhD.

