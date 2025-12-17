Putin's Response To Christmas Truce Proposal Is Cynical - Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Merz made the statement during a government address in the Bundestag ahead of the EU summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He said that Europeans, together with Ukraine and the United States, were united in their desire to achieve a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. He added that they were also united in the view that only a balanced peace plan could ensure lasting peace for Ukraine and, consequently, for all of Europe.

According to Merz, there could hardly be more diplomacy than what had been seen in recent days and hours from Berlin, and it was difficult to imagine greater diplomatic efforts.

He said that those who believed the war could be ended solely through diplomacy should recall Putin's response to his public request for at least a Christmas ceasefire, adding that the response was unmatched in its cynicism and cruelty.

He said this was precisely why partners were now coordinating their further common course.

Merz stressed, first, that a lasting peace could not and must not be achieved at the expense of Ukraine or Europe's security. This, he said, also meant that Ukraine could not be forced into unilateral and unacceptable territorial concessions.

Second, he said Ukraine must retain the ability to effectively defend itself against future Russian attacks, which requires strong national armed forces and reliable security guarantees from partners. Merz expressed confidence that a significant step forward on this issue had been made during the recent Berlin meeting.

Merz said that everyone understood the price of war, and that the discussion had now turned to the price of peace. He added that this price included Germany, together with its allies, contributing to security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire. He said that specific contributions would be discussed at the appropriate time, if the diplomatic process that had begun were not only to continue in the coming weeks but possibly be brought to completion.

As reported, Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed establishing at least a short Christmas ceasefire during a meeting and joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky last Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Russia viewed the proposal for a Christmas truce negatively.

