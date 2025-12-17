Zelensky, Pavel Discuss Kupiansk Operation, Continued Ammo Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian head of state reported this on Telegram.

“I spoke with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. I value that the President closely follows not only diplomacy but also the frontline situation. We discussed the strong operation carried out by our warriors in Kupiansk, which clearly demonstrated the true worth of words coming from Moscow,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the world must know the truth: Ukrainians are defending their positions, and this provides the right foundation for diplomatic efforts.

According to Zelensky, the conversation also addressed the continuation of the Czech initiative, which has already delivered 1.8 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, with further supplies expected by the end of the year.

“There is also potential to ensure ammunition supplies for Ukraine next year. We must implement all key initiatives,” the President of Ukraine said, adding that he and President Pavel coordinated their next contacts and meetings.

As reported, last year the Czech Republic, with the support of its allies, launched an initiative to procure ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from third countries.

