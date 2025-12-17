Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Korniyenko Elected Head Of Servant Of The People Party

Korniyenko Elected Head Of Servant Of The People Party


2025-12-17 03:11:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Servant of the People party has just elected a new leader. It is First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko," he said.

Arakhamia thanked MP Olena Shuliak, who had led the political party since 2021, for her "high-quality and honest work in this position."

Arakhamia also wished Korniyenko further success and inspiration.

Read also: Parliament adopts law on social guarantees for foreigners serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces

In 2021, Shuliak was elected head of the Servant of the People party, replacing Oleksandr Korniyenko, who was elected First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Shuliak served two consecutive terms in the post.

Photo: gov

MENAFN17122025000193011044ID1110494530



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search