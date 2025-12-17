Korniyenko Elected Head Of Servant Of The People Party
"The Servant of the People party has just elected a new leader. It is First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko," he said.
Arakhamia thanked MP Olena Shuliak, who had led the political party since 2021, for her "high-quality and honest work in this position."
Arakhamia also wished Korniyenko further success and inspiration.
In 2021, Shuliak was elected head of the Servant of the People party, replacing Oleksandr Korniyenko, who was elected First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.
Shuliak served two consecutive terms in the post.
