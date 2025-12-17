MENAFN - GetNews) After extensive comparisons, a Spanish distributor ultimately chose Toptrue for a trial order collaboration.

In the European beverage container market, distributors are notoriously selective when choosing suppliers – requiring compliance with stringent EU food safety standards, as well as competitive products, flexible customization options, and reliable supply. Miguel, a seasoned Spanish beverage container distributor with 12 years of experience serving outdoor goods stores, chain supermarkets, and corporate clients, recently compared suppliers from several countries before ultimately choosing Toptrue for a trial order collaboration. This decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation of quality, certifications, product capabilities, and service.

Miguel's procurement needs were very clear: the products needed to be suitable for the Spanish lifestyle – meeting the insulation/cooling needs of outdoor enthusiasts during hiking and camping, while also catering to the practical needs of office workers and the elderly for daily drinking water, tea, and carrying food; they also had to pass authoritative EU certifications to ensure food safety and support flexible OEM/ODM customization to meet the diverse needs of the local market. To this end, he inspected local factories in Turkey and Italy, as well as several beverage container suppliers from Asia, conducting a detailed three-month comparison of product quality, certification qualifications, production capacity, and service responsiveness.

"During the comparison process, we eliminated many candidates," Miguel admitted. Some suppliers had price advantages, but their product materials did not meet food-grade standards and lacked key certifications; several factories had limited product lines and could not cover our needs for sports water bottles, Thermos Flasks, and food containers; and a few brands with certifications had cumbersome customization processes and excessively long delivery cycles. It wasn't until contacting Toptrue that this "selection journey" took a turn for the better.

Toptrue's 15 years of professional beverage container manufacturing experience was the first factor that impressed Miguel. As a manufacturer specializing in outdoor beverage containers, its product line includes over 350 products, including sports water bottles, vacuum insulated bottles, Tumblers, coffee pots, and food containers, perfectly matching Miguel's need for comprehensive coverage across all scenarios. More importantly, all products meet 100% food-grade safety standards and have passed multiple authoritative tests from the FDA, LFGB, and the EU – an indispensable "passport" for entering the European market, and a core requirement that Miguel values ​​most.

"We conducted blind tests of Toptrue samples against other brands, and the temperature control performance impressed the team," Miguel shared. Toptrue's vacuum insulated products can maintain temperature for extended periods. Even in the high temperatures of over 35°C during the Spanish summer, cold drinks can stay cool for more than 6 hours; in winter, hot drinks maintain their temperature for a long time, perfectly matching local consumers' core demand for "temperature that doesn't dissipate over time." In particular, their 20oz sports vacuum water bottle and large-capacity vacuum food container combine portability with solving the problem of maintaining beverage and food temperatures in outdoor settings, perfectly aligning with the prevalent outdoor culture in Spain.

The flexibility of their customized services became a key advantage in securing the partnership. Many of Miguel's clients are companies that need customized gift drinkware with their own logos, and some outdoor stores want to launch co-branded products with differentiated designs. Toptrue's one-stop OEM/ODM service, from product design and material selection to appearance customization, is supported by a professional team throughout the process. This meets the flexible needs of small-batch trial orders and leaves room for future large-scale cooperation – an advantage that many large factories find difficult to match. Furthermore, the brand's 8 years of export experience means they are well-versed in international logistics and compliance procedures, avoiding common communication barriers and procedural delays in cross-border collaborations.

"Before placing the trial order, we also considered Toptrue's after-sales service and preferential policies, which gave us more confidence in the cooperation," Miguel mentioned. The extra 15% discount offered to new partners and the commitment to stable supply cycles further reduced the risk of trial orders. During the sample testing phase, the Toptrue team responded promptly to suggestions for product detail adjustments, from improving the lid seal to optimizing the appearance and color scheme, demonstrating efficient communication and execution capabilities. Currently, Miguel's first batch of trial orders has been shipped to Spain – including 20oz BPA-free vacuum insulated sports water bottles, vacuum insulated food jars, and 24oz handcrafted rhinestone-decorated tumbler cups, targeting outdoor enthusiasts, families, and young consumers respectively. "We are confident in Toptrue's product capabilities. This trial order is just the beginning, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation and bringing more beverage containers that meet the needs of the Spanish market to local consumers," said Miguel.

From rigorous selection to firm trial orders, Toptrue has earned significant trust in the European market through its commitment to quality, precise understanding of market demands, and international service capabilities. For overseas distributors who value compliance, product diversity, and flexible customization, such a partner is undoubtedly a reliable asset in opening up local markets. This cross-border collaboration also signifies that Toptrue is taking more solid steps in its global beverage container market strategy.

