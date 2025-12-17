Booklife By Publishers Weekly Names 'The Breaking Of Time: Chronicles Of The Arvynth' An Editor's Pick, Praising J.J. Hebert's Immersive And Emotionally Driven Storytelling

MENAFN - GetNews)



Publishers Weekly highlights J.J. Hebert's fantasy novel The Breaking of Time for its exploration of family, sacrifice, and the extraordinary within the ordinary.

The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth, the genre-blending novel by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, has earned a positive review from BookLife, a division of Publishers Weekly, culminating in its selection as a BookLife Editor's Pick-an honor reserved for a small percentage of titles that demonstrate exceptional narrative strength, originality, and craft.

In its review, BookLife commended the novel's emotional scope and detailed world-building, noting:

“The Breaking of Time is meticulously crafted to explore themes of love, loss, redemption, and the struggle to balance personal desires with greater responsibilities. Hebert's storytelling is immersive, with vivid descriptions that bring the characters and their world to life... Fans who relish detailed introspection and expansive world building will be rewarded by Hebert's skillful exploration of humanity's resilience and the power of connection. Daniel's journey is both astonishing and relatable, making this a compelling read that centers family against escapism and challenges the boundaries between the extraordinary and the ordinary.”

The BookLife Editor's Pick designation is awarded to standout titles reviewed by BookLife editors that rise above the field for quality, voice, and reader appeal. Editor's Picks receive heightened visibility across BookLife and Publishers Weekly platforms, helping connect exceptional independent works with librarians, reviewers, booksellers, and industry professionals.

The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth centers on Daniel Ward, a man attempting to preserve a quiet family life while harboring a secret that places him at odds with forces older and more powerful than himself. As the boundaries between the mundane and the supernatural erode, the novel examines the cost of extraordinary power and the resilience required to protect what matters most.

This latest recognition from BookLife reinforces The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth as a notable entry in contemporary speculative fiction and further establishes J.J. Hebert as a storyteller capable of blending intimate human stakes with expansive, high-concept themes.

About the Author

J.J. Hebert is a USA Today bestselling author whose work combines emotional depth with imaginative storytelling, often exploring themes of family, responsibility, and the human consequences of extraordinary choices.

About BookLife

BookLife is a division of Publishers Weekly focused on spotlighting high-quality fiction and nonfiction from independent and emerging authors through professional reviews and editorial curation.