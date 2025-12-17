403
Clouds Make Kuwait Sky Vibrant Portrait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Sheikha Khaja and Jaber Abdulkhaleq KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Large and low masses of clouds covered wide parts of the sky of Kuwait City that appeared close to buildings. These clouds made a calm and inspiring atmosphere and gave the city a sense of visual tranquility.
In winter, dense and cohesive cloud masses gathered over the towers and streets, seeming to touch the buildings in an exceptional moment that transformed Kuwait City into a vibrant and beautiful picture.
Kuwait is now experiencing cloudy weather accompanied by rains as of Wednesday evening. Rains are expected to be heavy on some parts and heavier at Thursday noon, with low visibility and fog. (end) ja
