Ministry Of Culture And Sandooq Al Watan Launch Winter Program 2025 Focused On The Language Of The Quran And Emirati Customs

Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 16, 2025: The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan and a number of cultural and community partners, has launched the Winter Program 2025 under the theme“Language of the Quran and Emirati Customs”. The program is running at the Ministry's Cultural Centers in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, featuring a distinguished lineup of Emirati trainers and artists.

Designed for children and youth aged six and above, the Winter Program offers a comprehensive cultural and educational experience that nurtures creativity within an interactive and exploratory learning environment.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated:“The Winter Program 2025 embodies our vision to transforming cultural centers into dynamic platforms that connect younger generations with their heritage while inspiring creativity. Through our collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan, we aim to provide children and youth with the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the Arabic language, reconnect with Emirati customs, and acquire new skills in a stimulating and enjoyable environment.”

H.E. added:“Investing in younger generations is an investment in the future. It ensures that our youth remain proud of their identity, fluent in their language, and deeply rooted in their heritage, all while embracing creativity and innovation. We encourage Emirati families to register their children for this program as we work together to cultivate a conscious, creative generation with a strong sense of national belonging.”

As one of the Ministry's key annual initiatives, the Winter Program features a diverse range of cultural, artistic, heritage and creative activities tailored to different age groups during the winter break.

Participants take part in interactive workshops covering the Arabic language and the Holy Quran, visual arts, animation, Emirati cuisine, traditional shipbuilding, local customs, and short story writing. The program also includes educational field visits to museums and heritage sites, offering children and youth hands-on opportunities to explore Emirati heritage, develop artistic skills, and strengthen their sense of social responsibility.

Registration is open through the Ministry of Culture's official website or directly at the Cultural Centers in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. Participation is free of charge, with seats available on a limited basis.

This initiative forms part of a broader suite of programs and initiatives launched by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan to reinforce national identity and enhance cultural awareness by connecting the Arabic language and authentic Emirati values with creativity, arts, and knowledge.

The strategic partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to invest in Emirati people by nurturing a generation that is confident in its identity, proud of its culture, and capable of contributing effectively to sustainable development through high-quality programs delivered in inspiring learning environments aligned with societal aspirations and future challenges.

Posted on: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 10:14:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)