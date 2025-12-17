Experience Hong Kong's Halal Friendly Dining Scene For UAE Travellers

Dubai, UAE, 17 December 2025 - Cathay Pacific (CX) is enabling UAE travellers to discover Hong Kong's growing halal-friendly dining scene, given its mix of cultural, culinary, and urban experiences. Hong Kong also offers a growing number of halal dining options and Muslim-friendly facilities, supporting the needs of travellers from the region.

Halal Friendly Hong Kong Welcoming Muslim Travellers

Hong Kong has made steady progress in recent years increasing its halal friendly offerings. The number of halal certified restaurants continues to grow, offering a wide variety of choices from traditional Cantonese dishes to international fine dining. The city was recently ranked among the top three Muslim friendly non OIC destinations worldwide and named the Most Promising Muslim Friendly Destination of the Year by Crescent Rating and Mastercard's Global Muslim Travel Index 2025.

Alongside its dining options, Hong Kong now offers prayer facilities across many major attractions, mosques located near key visitor areas, and hotels with halal certified menus. Together, these developments strengthen the city's appeal for Middle Eastern travellers who seek both authenticity and comfort.

Why Hong Kong Appeals to UAE Travellers

Interest in Hong Kong from the Gulf region has increased significantly. Between January and August 2024, more than 19,000 visitors from the GCC travelled to Hong Kong, marking a 124 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. For UAE travellers who value halal dining, family friendly experiences, and a balance of culture and modernity, Hong Kong offers a compelling mix of both.

From lively street food in Kowloon to elegant dining with views of Victoria Harbour, Muslim visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences knowing halal friendly options are readily available throughout the city.

Popular halal-certified restaurants include Islamic Centre Canteen, known for its dim sum near the Masjid Ammar & Osman Ramju Sadick Islamic Centre in Wan Chai, and Bombay Dreams, offering a broad selection of halal Indian dishes including meats, seafood, and vegetarian options.

Experiences to Explore

Cathay Pacific flies daily from Dubai, with an arrival time that allows travellers to maximise their time in Hong Kong. On board, guests can enjoy halal meal options, award-winning inflight entertainment, and exceptional service.

Travellers can then look forward to a rich mix of experiences that combine culture, cuisine, and comfort. They can explore halal certified Cantonese and Asian fusion restaurants across Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, stay at Muslim friendly hotels equipped with prayer rooms and halal dining options, and enjoy a diverse range of cultural, shopping, and outdoor activities. Key attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, and Ngong Ping 360 also support Muslim-friendly facilities, ensuring convenience throughout their visit.

From traditional temples and bustling markets to world class theme parks and scenic hiking trails, Hong Kong offers a memorable and inclusive experience for every traveller.

