Stacking To Glory: Red Bull Tetris World Finals Winner Crowned



Red Bull Tetris®, the global block-busting Tetris tournament, crowns Fehmi Atalar as the first-ever global winner, triumphing over national champions from 60 countries.

The iconic game reached unprecedented heights with airborne gameplay inside the Dubai Frame, featuring power-ups, gravity shifts, and the rare Golden Tetrimino. The Red Bull Tetris World Final made Tetris-history, culminating in the first official live playable Tetris game in the sky, rendered by over 2,000 synchronised drones.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17th December, 2025: History has been made in Dubai, where Fehmi Atalar representing Turkey has been crowned the first-ever Red Bull Tetris global winner. Over an electrifying showdown, Fehmi Atalar has emerged victorious in the inaugural Red Bull Tetris World Final, defeating national champions from 60 countries in a high-stakes, drone-powered Tetris faceoff, bringing the iconic puzzle game to life like never before. Taking place against the backdrop of the Dubai Frame, a landmark that has become a symbol of architectural innovation, has now witnessed the world's first playable Tetris game in the sky.

In a weekend of cutting-edge esports , competitors navigated a whirlwind of fast-paced, new and unpredictable Red Bull Tetris action. From gravity shifts and speed boosts to the coveted Golden Tetrimino, the finest Tetris players put months of preparation to the ultimate test, pushing every ounce of their adaptability and reflexes as the tournament set out to identify the most versatile Tetris player in the world for audiences around the world to witness.

The climactic final between between Fehmi Atalar and Leo Solórzano kept spectators on the edge of their seats, culminating in a Best-of-1 finale that saw Fehmi Atalar stacking a record-breaking/remarkable 168,566 points and beating Leo Solórzano's score two thirds of the way through his five-minute timed match with precision. As the last Tetrimino locked into place, Fehmi Atalar secured their historic victory as the inaugural Red Bull Tetris global winner.

In the lead-up to the World Final, all national winners across the globe participated in seeding rounds to determine match placement, before advancing to intense 1v1 duels that tested every ounce of their skill at the stunning desert venue of Terra Solis. Then, on December 13, the World Final was brought to life with a jaw-dropping drone show by Lumasky, whose World Record technology transformed the night sky into a playable Tetris canvas, marking the first time the beloved classic puzzle game has been rendered live in the sky with over 2,000 playable drones.

Beyond the tournament, the Red Bull Tetris World Final weekend also saw artist El Waili join forces with Al Firdaus Orchestra, an Expo City Dubai initiative and the region's first of its kind all-female ensemble that became a symbol of creativity, excellence, and cultural diversity to deliver a dazzling reimagining of the Tetris soundtrack, where futuristic electronic rhythms met classical orchestral melodies - a live musical journey that captured both Tetris' evolution and its iconic legacy. Special guests included Alexey Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris and Henk Rogers, the CEO and Co-founder of Tetris and immersive fan experiences including Red Bull athlete Dani Roman and XDubai athlete Darren Burke jumping from the top of the Dubai Frame, rounding out an unforgettable celebration that captivated audiences live in Dubai and across the globe.

'I said after the semi-finals that if I win it will be a huge achievement for my country and myself, so it's really insane to win today, it feels surreal. Over these five years of Tetris experience, this was the best moment and this event was one of a kind. I managed to play like a machine and although I could have done things a bit cleaner, I achieved a flawless run and didn't miss a single point in any of my matches, so I'm very happy,' said Fehmi Atalar, a 19-year-old computer engineering student.

'Reaching the final means a lot as I invested a lot of time, effort and dedication into the Red Bull Tetris tournament. My opponent is a strong player - he absolutely dominated this seeding phase, so there was no surprise about him winning his semi-final Coming into the grand final, my advantage was that I kept calm. This is a moment that I don't think I will repeat again in my life - it's a unique moment,' said Leo Solórzano, who started playing Tetris at 15-years-old.

