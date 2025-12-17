Borouge Joins FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, Strengthening Appeal To Income Investors

Borouge has been added to the newly launched FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, strengthening its standing as one of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's most attractive income‐generating stocks. The milestone highlights the company's scale, earnings resilience and long‐term commitment to shareholder returns.

Launched in December 2025, the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index is the region's first dedicated income‐focused index and includes 17 companies that together accounted for more than 70% of total cash dividends distributed by ADX‐listed firms this year. The index is designed to spotlight companies with consistent dividend track records, providing a benchmark for institutional and income‐oriented investors seeking reliable returns in a deepening and increasingly globalised Abu Dhabi capital market.

Founded in 1998 as a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge has grown into one of the world's largest integrated polyolefins producers, serving more than 90 countries and employing over 2,900 people. Its inclusion in the index marks another step in its evolution as a key player within the global petrochemicals sector and a core contributor to Abu Dhabi's capital markets ecosystem.

Borouge's selection reflects not only its strong performance but also its ability to generate stable cash flows throughout different commodity cycles. Supported by world‐scale production facilities and steady demand across key markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the company has built a reputation for delivering predictable and sustainable earnings. These fundamentals underpin its forward‐visible dividend profile and reinforce its attractiveness among both regional and international income investors.

Chief Executive Officer Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi said the inclusion underscores the strength of Borouge's operational model.“Borouge's inclusion in the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index reinforces our position as one of the region's leading income stocks and reflects the strength and resilience of our business model,” he said. He added that the company's focus on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and long‐term value creation remains central to delivering reliable returns for shareholders.

The company reaffirmed its full‐year 2025 dividend intention of 16.2 fils per share, a level it expects to sustain through at least 2030 when Borouge Group International launches, subject to relevant approvals. Its targeted payout framework includes potential upside, with plans to distribute up to 90% of net profit under favourable conditions. These commitments are supported by what the company describes as industry‐leading EBITDA margins, a robust balance sheet and a clear strategy for long‐term growth.

Inclusion in the index also enhances Borouge's visibility at a time when Abu Dhabi's capital markets are expanding rapidly and attracting broader global participation. For investors seeking high‐quality, income‐generating assets, Borouge's strong fundamentals and long‐term dividend outlook make it a standout option within the region's maturing financial landscape.