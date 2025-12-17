403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Norway Hold Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway held a round of political consultations in Doha on Tuesday Qatari side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Norwegian side was chaired by HE State Secretary at the Norwegian Foreign Minister Stine Renate Haheim the consultations round, cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways to support and develop them
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment