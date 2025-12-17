Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Norway Hold Round Of Political Consultations

Qatar, Norway Hold Round Of Political Consultations


2025-12-17 02:18:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway held a round of political consultations in Doha on Tuesday Qatari side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Norwegian side was chaired by HE State Secretary at the Norwegian Foreign Minister Stine Renate Haheim the consultations round, cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways to support and develop them

MENAFN17122025000067011011ID1110494168



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search