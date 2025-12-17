Alfardan Sports Motors Named 'Top Ferrari Showroom In The World'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alfardan Sports Motors, the official Ferrari importer in Qatar, has been recognised with the world's“Top Showroom Award 2024”, a landmark achievement that celebrates a historic first for Qatar and marks the very first time a Ferrari showroom in the Middle East region has received this global distinction.

The prestigious accolade is a testament to Alfardan Sports Motors' ongoing efforts in delivering exceptional performance, including customer service, enhanced operations to meet global industry-leading standards and retail excellence.

Located in the heart of the Pearl Island, Alfardan Sports Motors – Ferrari Qatar is a prime state-of-the-art showroom with a world-class service centre that has been serving Ferrari's customers in the country since 1999.

Throughout its 26-year-journey, it has delivered ownership experiences centred around a customer-first approach, helping build and elevate relationships while providing exceptional after-sales

Its showroom is part of an immersive environment that celebrates the Prancing Horse at every touchpoint.

By creating luxury-driven experiences for customers, Alfardan Sports Motors consolidates its position as a trusted partner for automotive enthusiasts in the Qatari market, which continues to go from strength to strength and remains a key location in Ferrari's global operations.

“This recognition represents far more than an award; it is the realisation of a long-term vision rooted in the values of the Alfardan Corporation, building institutions defined by excellence, integrity, and enduring relationships,” said Alfardan Automotive president Omar Alfardan.“From the outset, our ambition was to establish a world-class Ferrari presence in Qatar, guided by a deep respect for the brand and a principled commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

“To see this vision recognised on a global stage, for the first time in Qatar and the Middle East, is both a moment of great pride and a responsibility we carry forward as we continue to elevate standards and shape the future of luxury automotive experiences in the State of Qatar,” he said.

“It is a privilege to receive the world's Best Showroom Award 2024,” said Alfardan Sports Motors general manager Tarek al-Hammoud.“This is a distinguished accolade that would not have been possible without the remarkable efforts of our passionate and highly-trained team at Alfardan Sports Motors, who have been instrumental in our successes.”

“More importantly, we also express our sincere gratitude to the Alfardan family, as their long-standing support and investment have enhanced the Ferrari brand in Qatar, helping attract new and regular customers,” he said.“Their dedication has opened new opportunities for individuals to experience the best of Ferrari, which continues to be an iconic brand thanks to its unmatched performance, exquisite designs and heritage and legacy.”

“Alfardan Sports Motors continues to raise the bar when it comes to luxury customer experiences, and this award is a milestone achievement that celebrates the team's hard work and commitment,” said Ferrari Middle East managing director Giorgio Turri.“Alfardan Sports Motors has not only delivered outstanding sales during 2024 but its team consistently go above and beyond to carefully look after customers and create meaningful connections that differentiate Ferrari.”

