Empowering Entrepreneurs: Exclusive Interview With Mariben Christine Tan Eustaquio, Founder Of EZONE

Why Dubai is a Prime Destination for Entrepreneurs

Dubai is renowned as a global business hub, attracting entrepreneurs from around the world. The city's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, tax incentives, and access to international markets create a favorable environment for businesses to flourish. Mariben emphasizes that Dubai's dynamic and diversified economy continues to be a significant draw for international entrepreneurs. She states,“The UAE offers incredible opportunities for business owners to grow and scale their businesses, making it an ideal location for both startups and established companies.”



How EZONE Simplifies the Business Setup Process

For those looking to set up a business in Dubai, EZONE provides comprehensive support throughout the entire process. From company registration to obtaining licenses, Mariben and her team work closely with clients to ensure a smooth and efficient business setup.“We understand that the business setup process can be overwhelming, especially for those unfamiliar with the local regulations. Our team offers personalized guidance at every step to help entrepreneurs establish their businesses quickly and efficiently,” says Mariben. This hands-on approach allows entrepreneurs to focus on business growth without being bogged down by bureaucratic hurdles. Learn more about EZONE's business setup services.



Navigating Common Startup Challenges in the UAE

While Dubai offers a wealth of opportunities, setting up a business in the UAE can present several challenges. A key hurdle for many entrepreneurs is understanding and navigating the legal and regulatory landscape. Mariben explains,“Many entrepreneurs find the regulatory environment in the UAE complex. At EZONE, we guide clients through each step, ensuring they meet all legal requirements, which allows them to focus on growing their business rather than getting lost in paperwork.”



The UAE Golden Visa: A Game-Changer for Entrepreneurs and Investors

The UAE's Golden Visa program has gained significant attention, offering long-term residency to investors and entrepreneurs who wish to establish businesses in the UAE. This initiative has been a major incentive for international business owners looking for stability and the opportunity to grow their ventures in the region. Mariben highlights,“EZONE offers specialized services to assist entrepreneurs in obtaining the Golden Visa, providing them with the long-term security they need to focus on growing their businesses without worrying about their residency status.”



Why EZONE Stands Out in Business Setup Services

EZONE's commitment to helping businesses thrive extends well beyond the initial setup phase. Mariben and her team provide ongoing support, ensuring that entrepreneurs are equipped to succeed in Dubai's competitive business environment.“We believe that business success is not just about getting started, but about sustaining and expanding your business in the long term. We offer continuous assistance to help our clients scale their businesses, optimize operations, and stay compliant with local regulations,” explains Mariben.



Leadership Insights from Mariben: Empowering Filipino Entrepreneurs

As a Filipina entrepreneur in the UAE, Mariben brings a unique perspective to leadership. Her journey from a corporate role to entrepreneurship has been shaped by a deep commitment to empowering others and challenging stereotypes surrounding Filipino business owners. "As a Filipina, I understand the challenges that come with being an entrepreneur in a foreign market. I'm passionate about supporting fellow Filipinos and helping them navigate the business landscape in the UAE,” Mariben shares. Her leadership philosophy centers around empathy, resilience, and the importance of building strong networks.



Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Key Lessons from Mariben's Journey

Mariben's advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is clear:“Don't be afraid of failure-use it as a learning experience and as a stepping stone towards success.” Reflecting on her own entrepreneurial journey, she emphasizes the importance of persistence and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.“The road to success is rarely linear. It's important to stay focused on your vision while remaining flexible and adaptable to challenges that arise along the way.”



About Mariben Christine Tan Eustaquio

Mariben Christine Tan Eustaquio is the Founder and Managing Director of EZONE, a Dubai-based business setup consultancy. Since launching her business setup journey in 2011, Mariben has helped over 4,000 entrepreneurs successfully launch, operate, and expand their businesses in the UAE. Her personalized approach to business setup, combined with her deep understanding of the UAE market, has made her a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs from diverse industries.



About EZONE

EZONE is a premier business setup company in the UAE, offering a range of services to help entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses in Dubai. The team at EZONE provides expert guidance on company registration, licensing, legal compliance, and ongoing business support. With over 14 years of experience, EZONE is dedicated to making the business setup process seamless and ensuring the long-term success of every client. To learn more about EZONE's services, visit EZONE.



