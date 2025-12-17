JCI, Danish Industry Conclude 'Najahna' Skills, Employment Project

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and Danish Industry (DI) have concluded the "Najahna" project, by the Novo Nordisk Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes.

The three-year initiative funded project aimed at strengthening skills development and employment opportunities in Jordan's industrial sector. According to a statement issued by the JCI, the project focused on expanding access to decent employment and training for youth, women and underprivileged groups, through targeted technical and life-skills development and improved pathways to the labour market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The initiative supported education and training systems while promoting entrepreneurship, with a focus on environmental sustainability, vocational and technical education, in addition to the application of occupational health and safety standards across training institutions and industrial workplaces. The project, which is implemented through a "consortium model" bringing together national and international partners, sought to generate sustainable impact within Jordan's skills development and employment ecosystem. The project reached more than 85,000 young men and women, improved livelihoods, and contributed to the creation of employment opportunities for nearly 3,000 youth.

This was achieved through the introduction of "advanced" employment methodologies, including work-based learning, apprenticeship programmes, and strengthened job-matching mechanisms through employment support units. On the enterprise level, the project supported 150 industrial companies through specialised training programmes and workshops that helped; improve human resources policies, advance diversity and inclusion practices enhance working conditions and raise awareness of public and mental health.

The project developed a "comprehensive" set of toolkits, guidelines and reference materials designed to serve as sustainable resources for institutions, companies and individuals.

These resources covered labour-market readiness, on boarding and preparation of trainees and new employees, occupational health and safety, employment services, work-based training models, industrial sector awareness and essential workplace life skills. The "Najahna" project was cited as a successful model of international cooperation, combining capacity building, practical skills development, and the establishment of sustainable training and employment systems aligned with the needs of modern industry. During the closing ceremony, JCI Director General Hazem Rahahla, said the initiative represents a "tangible" example of sustainable partnership, noting that it goes beyond short-term programming to create long-term impact through knowledge transfer and capacity building for youth and businesses.

Director of Policy Development and Partnerships at Danish Industry Jesper Friis, reaffirmed the DI's commitment to supporting partners in achieving KPIs and advancing skills development at both strategic and policy levels.

He added that the partnership with the JCI is a model for building a more resilient and competitive industrial sector, Petra reported.