Sellami: Jordan Target Arab Cup Glory Against 'Strong' Moroccan Side

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan national football team head coach Jamal Sellami said the“Nashama” are determined to claim the Arab Cup title as they prepare to face a strong and well-organised Moroccan side in the tournament final.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the decisive match, Salami described Morocco as one of the leading contenders for the title, praising the team's tactical discipline and technical quality, which he said were key to their run to the final.

Jordan advanced to their first-ever FIFA Arab Cup final after securing a 1–0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the semi-final played on Monday at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

With the win, Jordan booked a place in the final against Morocco, scheduled for Thursday at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Sellami stressed that the Jordanian squad and coaching staff are focused on delivering their best possible performance, expressing confidence that Jordan can be the team“closest to lifting the trophy” in the final.

He added that winning the Arab Cup would mark a pivotal milestone for Jordanian football and highlight the quality of the current generation of players.

Sellami also revealed that striker Yazan Neimat has“successfully” underwent surgery earlier on Wednesday, noting that the players are highly motivated to compensate for his absence in the final.“We have already dealt with Yazan's absence in the previous match, and the players are eager to dedicate the title to him,” he said.

Addressing his position as a Moroccan coach leading Jordan against his home country, Sellami emphasised his professionalism and full commitment to the Jordanian national team.

He said his pride in his Moroccan roots and love for Morocco are unquestionable, while his loyalty and dedication to his role with Jordan are equally beyond doubt.

Jordan midfielder Saad Rousan said the team's objective from the opening day of the tournament was to reach the final and compete for the title.

He added that the players are fully prepared to give everything in pursuit of a historic achievement for Jordanian football.