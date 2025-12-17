Govt Steps Up Efforts To Tackle Non-Tariff Measures Affecting Exports: Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government is undertaking continuous efforts to monitor and address non-tariff measures (NTMs) that may hinder Indian exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He mentioned particularly those measures related to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) norms and technical barriers to trade (TBT),

Active Monitoring and Global Engagement

The minister said monitoring of NTMs is a dynamic process involving regular consultations with line ministries, commodity boards, export promotion councils and other stakeholders.

Notifications by WTO member countries are closely tracked and shared with exporters. India actively raises concerns in WTO SPS and TBT committee meetings and also engages through bilateral mechanisms, joint working groups and free trade agreement negotiations to safeguard exporters' interests.

Digital Platforms and Quality Compliance Support

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has launched the Trade Connect e-Platform, providing exporters, including MSMEs, with access to market access requirements, certification norms, buyer-seller connects and global e-commerce guidance.

The government is also strengthening the export quality ecosystem through agencies such as Export Inspection Council (EIC), Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) by focusing on capacity building, testing, certification and stakeholder sensitisation.

The EIC has entered into mutual recognition arrangements with countries including the US, EU and Russia, enabling wider acceptance of Indian certifications and smoother market access.

Infrastructure, Logistics and Tax Remissions

Initiatives such as BharatTradeNet are undertaken to streamline cross-border trade through digitalisation of documents and data exchange.

Schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI) address infrastructure and market access gaps, while Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme and the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme help neutralise embedded taxes and levies.

A common digital platform for certificates of origin has also been introduced to improve utilisation of Free Trade Agreements.

Boost for MSME Exporters

At the district level, the Districts as Export Hubs initiative and District Export Action Plans are being implemented to strengthen local value chains and enhance export participation.

To further support exporters, especially MSMEs, the government has approved an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for 2025-26 to 2030-31.

(KNN Bureau)

