ASN Bank Signs A Contract With Hcltech To Accelerate Digital Transformation And Enhance Customer Experience

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by ASN Bank (formerly de Volksbank), the fourth-largest retail bank in the Netherlands.

As part of its new strategy 'Simplify and Grow', ASN Bank aims to modernise and standardise its IT architecture, which will involve consolidating IT services, simplifying the vendor landscape and building a future-ready organisation. Under the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will support ASN Bank's enterprise applications, and streamline services through a distributed delivery model to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

Michel Ruijterman, Chief Information Officer, ASN Bank:“By signing this agreement, HCLTech's proven track record in delivering scalable, innovative solutions tailored to the financial services sector means we can now confidently press on with streamlining our business by reducing the number of existing products and aligning the underlying processes and systems under our new strategy. Standardising and further automating our systems will enable us to organise our business operations more efficiently and effectively.”

Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services for Europe, HCLTech:“By aligning our engineering mindset and scalable, domain-led solutions with ASN Bank's strategic goals, we are set to deliver tangible impact and long-term value, laying the foundation for future-ready operations. Collaborating with ASN Bank marks a major step forward for HCLTech as we grow our presence in the Dutch banking sector.”

About ASN Bank

ASN Bank is an accessible and forward-looking bank with an eye for people, society and the future. We sustainably contribute to financial solutions for our customers while addressing Dutch societal issues. We pay particular attention to sustainability, financial wellbeing and good and affordable housing.

Our services focus mainly on payments, savings and mortgages – always with an eye for both the interests of the customer and social impact. As a bank, we combine the convenience of secure mobile banking with the power of personal advice. Thanks to our nationwide network of branches, we are also physically close by when it matters. Through this approach, ASN Bank occupies a distinctive position in the Dutch banking landscape. We now serve three million customers, making us the fourth-largest retail bank in the Netherlands.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink