USD/MXN Forecast 17/12: Dollar Weakens Below 18 (Video)
- The U.S. dollar continues to weaken against the Mexican peso as rate differentials favor carry trades. A break below 18 pesos reinforces the downtrend, with technical levels pointing toward 17.5 unless risk aversion returns.
When you look at the overall downtrend, it really kicked off in April, and that was when Donald Trump had suggested that maybe there was some leeway with the tariffs. Once that happened, this pair really started to fall apart. There have been times of consolidation, and maybe we're heading into that, but breaking below the 18 peso level for me is a big psychological victory for the Mexican peso bulls and therefore opens up the possibility that we are in fact going to start heading down to that 17.5 peso level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhich, of course, is an area that when you look at the past, is important, and people have traded it quite aggressively in both directions in the past. So, all these line up quite nicely. The one counterpoint to this might be if we do in fact see some type of massive global slowdown, which, of course, would help the US dollar because people start to look for treasuries for safety.Right now, though, this looks like a steady-as-she-goes short.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the top Mexican forex brokers to choose from.
