GBP/USD Forecast 17/12: Continues To See Barrier (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound is testing a key resistance zone near 1.34, with price action signaling indecision. Upcoming central bank decisions could drive a breakout or breakdown, making this a critical week for direction.
