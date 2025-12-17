403
USD/CHF Forex Signal 17/12: SNB Risks Rise (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I bought this pair at 0.7945 with a stop loss at 0.7885 and a target of 0.8050 above. USD/CHF remains range-bound near key support as traders watch for a bounce, with Swiss National Bank intervention risk and rate differentials favoring the U.S. dollar over time despite recent dollar weakness.
