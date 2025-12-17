Gold Analysis 17/12: Prepare For Further Gains (Chart)
- The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4280 – $4210 – $4100 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4370 – $4390 – $4460 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4400 with a target of $4200 and a stop-loss at $4460. Buy gold from the support level of $4220 with a target of $4460 and a stop-loss at $4170.
According to recent trading sessions, gold has been bolstered by expectations of further US interest rate cuts, which typically increases the appeal of non-yielding assets. Furthermore, delayed US employment data released yesterday (Dec 16) came in weak, with November gaining only 64,000 jobs (while October saw a net loss of 105,000) and the unemployment rate rising to 4.6%. This disappointing labor market data, alongside stagnant retail sales (0.0%), reinforces the case for a more accommodative global monetary policy, further supporting gold.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill gold prices rise in the coming days?Technical indicators continue to support an upward move. The bullish trend for Comex gold futures remains intact on the daily chart. Despite the appearance of a "Doji" pattern in futures-which signals neutral market sentiment-bullish speculators still hold the technical advantage. Gold is currently trading above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Futures may now attempt to breach the $4400 resistance level once more. Conversely, if selling pressure increases, gold is expected to find support near its upward-sloping 20-day SMA Tips:The gold market is poised for a strong upward breakout. Therefore, always be sure to seize any significant price pullbacks to consider buying again.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
