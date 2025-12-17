Switzerland Trials Segregating Disruptive Asylum Seekers
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) wants to ease the burden on operations in the Federal Asylum Centres, it announced on Wednesday. Asylum seekers whose behaviour disrupts operations are therefore to be housed in a separate area on a trial basis. This should allow more freedom in the general areas.
The vast majority of asylum seekers in the federal asylum centres are well behaved. However, a few dozen put a strain on operations due to their aggressive behaviour. This minority represents a burden for the other asylum seekers and the staff in the asylum centres.
In the pilot project, these asylum seekers are now to be accommodated in a separate area in future with extra security arrangements but with the same opportunities for employment and going out. The SEM hopes that this will have a positive impact on the other areas of the asylum centres and allow a gradual reduction in security measures there.
This content was published on Jun 25, 2025 Who comes and who is allowed to stay? A series of graphics illustrating the most important developments in Switzerland.
