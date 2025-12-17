'Young' Shark Species Are At A Higher Risk Of Extinction
"Understanding the mechanisms of extinction, including the characteristics that make certain species more vulnerable than others, is crucial in a changing world," the researchers wrote in the study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal Proceedings B.
The researchers analysed 20,000 fossils of sharks and rays from the last 145 million years. They discovered a clear pattern: younger species that have only existed for a few million years are more susceptible to extinction than older species that have survived for much longer.Mass extinction
During their investigation, the researchers also discovered evidence of previously unknown mass extinctions. While the sharp reduction in shark and ray species during the first mass extinction of the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago came as no surprise to the scientists, they discovered other, previously unknown extinction events.More More Food safety Why is endangered shark ending up on Swiss plates?
New regulations have restricted the import of shark meat but it still finds its way on to Swiss plates due to mislabelling and the clandestine trade.
