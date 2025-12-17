Consumer Groups Warn Against Risks Of Influencer Marketing

This is according to a study – also carried out in Switzerland – by the European consumer federation BEUC, which is calling for stricter rules.

Between March and September, 14 consumer organisations belonging to the BEUC and from 12 countries monitored around 650 posts and videos by influencers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. The focus was on posts promoting unhealthy food advertisements and fast fashion, as these are areas where users are considered to be particularly at risk.

“The information gathered confirms the widespread use of hidden advertising practices and the way influencers appeal to emotions to shape consumer preferences,” reads the report published today.“They also show how brands use influencer marketing to give a positive image of their reputation in the eyes of consumers, particularly younger consumers”.

