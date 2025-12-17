Switzerland Is Recruiting 85,000 Foreign Workers The Fake News That Never Dies

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A fake news story that has gone viral claims that Switzerland is facing a severe labour shortage and is recruiting massively abroad. Swiss public broadcaster RTS investigated the origins of these false claims that keep resurfacing. This content was published on December 17, 2025 - 17:28 5 minutes Cécile Denayrouse, RTS

It's a news story that has been causing a stir on social media for weeks. The claim: Switzerland is facing a serious labour shortage, forcing it to recruit 85,000 foreign workers without qualifications who are paid between €3,500-6,500 (CHF3,268-6,070).

Picked up by influencers, republished in magazines and widely shared by internet users, the story has sparked widespread interest, from France to Tunisia. It's a story that seems too good to be true – exactly, it's a perfect example of a fake news story that has gone viral.

“The intentional spread of false content, called disinformation, is now widespread in digital and traditional media,” confirmed Patrick Haack, professor of strategy and responsible management at HEC Lausanne, the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Lausanne.“In this case, it is probably 'clickbait' content, that is, designed to attract clicks through exaggerated or misleading headlines and visuals.”

The Swiss do not seem to be particularly good at separating truth from lies, according to a 2024 study by the OECD:

