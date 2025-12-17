Moon Pursuit Capital / Key word(s): Financial

Moon Pursuit Capital Announces Second Fund

A Market Neutral Strategy Designed for a New Era of Crypto Volatility SAN FRANCISCO, CA - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Moon Pursuit Capital, the digital asset investment firm known for its cycle-driven approach and adaptive thesis across crypto markets, today announced the launch of its second fund - a $100 million market-neutral quantitative crypto fund purpose-built for allocators seeking asymmetric upside with lower volatility exposure. The second fund is structured as a fully liquid vehicle anchored by a market-neutral algorithmic trading strategy that operates throughout the fund's lifecycle to generate consistent alpha across all market conditions. Complementing this core engine are two opportunistic overlays - selective Bitcoin accumulation at cycle bottoms and short-term altcoin positioning during high-momentum phases - each designed to layer additional alpha on top of baseline performance. The strategy is engineered to sustain a high Sharpe ratio and preserve returns even as broader markets undergo extended drawdowns, offering a level of risk-adjusted consistency rarely found in a sector defined by volatility. “The past year has confirmed that crypto demands a strategy capable of generating alpha in any market environment. That's exactly what our second fund is built for - staying nimble, extracting returns through all cycles, and operating independently of market direction,” said Utkarsh Ahuja, Founder and Managing Partner at Moon Pursuit Capital.“Our hedging framework in Fund I proved this approach works - over 180% in returns, a 2.8× gain in just two and a half years, delivered in one of the highest-performing asset classes in the world. Fund II takes that foundation even further by evolving into a more sophisticated quantitative and algorithmic engine designed to compound alpha regardless of market conditions. In a space with this much potential, it takes true sophistication to unlock its full upside - and very few vehicles can deliver this level of consistency and precision.” Moon Pursuit Capital is also preparing for its next phase of international growth, with plans underway to open offices in key global hubs including the United States, Dubai, and Singapore. These regional expansions will allow the firm to deepen relationships with investors, exchanges, and strategic partners while positioning closer to emerging capital flows and regulatory developments. This second fund also reflects Moon Pursuit's operational evolution. The firm has expanded its leadership, with key roles established across portfolio management, trading operations, and fund administration. The structure is built to scale intelligently, maintaining agility as algorithmic strategies adapt to new data, market dynamics evolve, and global liquidity cycles unfold. Moon Pursuit's second fund arrives at a time when markets reward strategies that can generate strong, risk-managed returns while staying flexible as macro and liquidity conditions shift. With sentiment swinging and rate expectations evolving, investors are increasingly prioritizing disciplined, rules-based execution. Moon Pursuit's back-tested quantitative framework is built to capture significant upside and deliver outsized performance, positioning the fund to compound strongly across a wide range of market environments. About Moon Pursuit Capital: Moon Pursuit Capital is a crypto-native investment firm focused on delivering risk-managed, high-conviction exposure across digital assets. Founded in 2024 by industry veteran Utkarsh Ahuja, the firm combines market-neutral quantitative trading with cycle-aware strategies and Liquid Venture investments in early-stage projects. With a growing global footprint and a strategy stack built for all market regimes, Moon Pursuit provides institutional-grade access to the most compelling opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit - (newly improved website coming soon). Media Contact:

