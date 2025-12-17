ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

New Facility Expands Production Capacity by Up to 5.8 Times

17.12.2025 / 17:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT WORTH, TX - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Just Right Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors (“ADM” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: ADMQ), announces the completion of its new 100,000 sq. ft. facility. The completion of the new facility marks a major milestone in ADM Endeavors' long-term growth strategy. The expanded production hub significantly enhances manufacturing capacity, strengthens the Company's position in the school and government uniform markets, and creates a centralized platform for scalable operations and retail expansion. The expanded facility increases ADM's production capacity by up to 5.8 times compared to its previous location, enabling the Company to consolidate multiple operations under one roof, pursue additional contracts, and diversify its product offerings across uniform programs, promotional products, and retail sales channels. Key Facility Metrics (as of December 15, 2025):

Book value of new facility: $6,741,664.87 (The amount ADM paid for the building)

Independent appraised value (October 24, 2025): $13,045,000 (Estimated fair market value)

Estimated equity in facility: $6,303,335.13 (Estimated profit if Facility sold) ADMQ market capitalization at close: $7,396,092.54 (total value of common shares of ADMQ) About ADM Endeavors ADM Endeavors is a diversified direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customers with customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has consistently expanded its recession-resistant customer base, with sales exceeding $5.3 million over the last reported twelve months. The Company markets and sells“Anything With A Logo” through its website, , offering products ranging from business cards and drinkware to apparel, footwear, and thousands of additional customizable items. Just Right Products operates a vertically integrated business in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including retail sales, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, import sourcing, and uniform programs. For more information, please visit:





Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategy, growth plans, future performance, and operational expansion. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including economic conditions, regulatory actions, supply chain disruptions, management performance, competitive pressures, financing availability, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For further information, please contact: Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: ... ADM Endeavors, Inc. View the original release on

News Source: ADM Endeavors

17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

