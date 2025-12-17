Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Gains Buy Rating As Solana-Focused Treasury Strategy Strengthens Outlook



Earlier this year, Forward Industries pivoted toward digital asset management, transforming into the world's largest Solana-based DAT.

The Oak Ridge report observes a notable expansion in institutional activity even amid the downturn in the crypto market. The report highlights the company's rapid expansion of its digital infrastructure.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) is the focus of a new analyst report from Oak Ridge Financial, which reiterates a Buy rating and establishes a $10 price target. The report highlights the company's ongoing transformation into the world's largest Solana-based Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) and evaluates why analysts believe the company may be positioned for long-term value creation.

Forward Industries previously operated as a design, manufacturing and sourcing group, but earlier this year, the company pivoted toward digital asset management. Following a $1.65 billion private placement that provided significant cash and stablecoin commitments, the company now centers its business...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN