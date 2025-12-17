PM Opens Arab Conference On Declaration Of World Social Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 17 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday opened a high-level Arab conference on implementing the declaration issued by the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) held in Doha, Qatar, as part of the 45th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs.The conference, organized by the Arab League in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, brought together Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and ministers of social development from Arab countries.Minister of Social Development, Chair of the 45th session of the Council, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, said social challenges facing our countries today is a test of "our collective ability to build sustainable and resilient systems."These require strengthening Arab integration, activating cooperation, and exchanging expertise to achieve better management of resources and unleash the potential of youth, she said.Mustafa said Jordan is committed to building a comprehensive development model, prompting the Kingdom to launch comprehensive political, economic, and administrative modernization initiatives, followed by the National Social Protection Strategy 2025-2030.This strategy was immediately implemented through an action plan, specific budgets, and a defined timeframe, she said.Jordan endeavored to develop advanced laws, regulations, and directives in line with international standards to contribute to strengthening social justice, she pointed out. It has also launched ambitious national strategies, resulting in promising and applicable national plans that address the needs of Jordanian citizens and enhance the protection and empowerment of vulnerable groups, she added.Stemming from its principles and humanitarian duty, Jordan continues diplomatic, political, and humanitarian efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to support the resilience of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, Mustafa said.This support is provided through relief efforts and field initiatives that garnered international recognition, she said, noting that the government, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, and the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army are leading these efforts, which include land convoys, mobile medical teams, and field hospitals.For his part, Aboul Gheit said the Arab region continues to face pressing challenges on all fronts, noting that the Israeli occupation is deliberately undermining the ceasefire in Gaza, disregarding international will, while Palestinians face winter, children die from the cold, and families live in displacement and internal exile."No social duty is more important than restoring normalcy to Gazan society, supporting Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, and strengthening their resilience to remain on the land from which they are being displaced and whose historical presence is being erased," the Arab League head said.Aboul Gheit highlighted the Arab vision, adopted by the Arab League at the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Baghdad in May, as a long-term strategic path for social transformation.