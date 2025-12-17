Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Winners Of 2026 World Cup To Pocket $50 Million In Prize Money


2025-12-17 02:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million in prize money as part of a record financial contribution for the tournament from FIFA, world football's governing body announced on Wednesday total World Cup prize fund of $655 million (558.5 million euros) represents an increase of almost 50 percent from the $440 million distributed to teams taking part in the last tournament in Qatar in 2022.

However, next year's World Cup -- to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 -- will be the first to feature 48 teams, a 50 percent increase from the 32 teams last time Argentine Football Association received $42 million in prize money after Lionel Messi inspired them to glory three years ago, when they won on penalties in the final against France.

France received $30 million for their run to the final. This time, the beaten finalists will pocket $33 million, with the third-place finishers collecting $29 million and the other defeated semi-finalists getting $27 million eliminated in the group phase will receive $9 million, while all 48 participating nations will get an additional $1.5 million to cover "preparation costs."

MENAFN17122025000067011011ID1110493936



Gulf Times

