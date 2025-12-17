Winners Of 2026 World Cup To Pocket $50 Million In Prize Money
However, next year's World Cup -- to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 -- will be the first to feature 48 teams, a 50 percent increase from the 32 teams last time Argentine Football Association received $42 million in prize money after Lionel Messi inspired them to glory three years ago, when they won on penalties in the final against France.
France received $30 million for their run to the final. This time, the beaten finalists will pocket $33 million, with the third-place finishers collecting $29 million and the other defeated semi-finalists getting $27 million eliminated in the group phase will receive $9 million, while all 48 participating nations will get an additional $1.5 million to cover "preparation costs."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment